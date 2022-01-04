ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmacy Beauty’s New Overnight Mask Revives Dry, Dull Skin While You Sleep

By Jordan Goldberg
 1 day ago
One of my favorite things about evening skin care is that it does the work while you sleep. All you have to do is apply your products before bed, and you'll wake up with a bright and refreshed face. One such new formula that works its magic as you snooze? Farmacy Beauty's 10% Niacinamide Night Mask ($42).

Made from a blend of science-backed, upcycled ingredients, the mask is designed to improve skin's texture, refine pores, and strengthen your moisture barrier. The star of the show is a 10 percent concentration of niacinamide, which dermatologists love thanks to the gentle-yet-powerful effect it has on all skin types. The vitamin B derivative works on the outermost layer of the skin to treat myriad concerns, including fending off free radical damage, improving breakouts, fighting dark spots, reducing fine lines, decreasing redness, and improving skin elasticity.

The formula pairs niacinamide with D-Panthenol (another form of vitamin B), which hydrates and nourishes the skin barrier to leave your complexion supple and radiant—something that's particularly helpful during the winter months, when your skin is prone to dryness and cracking. Also in the mix? Antioxidant-rich blueberry seed oil, which works on a cellular level to fight against inflammation and brighten dull skin.

When Well+Good's senior beauty editor, Zoë Weiner, put the mask to the test on her own complexion ahead of its launch, she was immediately impressed. "The creamy-meets-jelly texture has a luxurious, cooling effect that made me excited to slather it on every night," she says. "Though my skin is generally very dry, I tend to wake up with an oily T-zone and dry patches on my cheeks. On the mornings after I used this mask, my entire face felt hydrated and even—and not to mention brighter than usual."

And she's not alone in loving the product: In a clinical study conducted by the brand, 91 percent of participants reported a "significant improvement in the overall appearance of skin," and noted significant improvements in radiance and hydration. What's more, 97 percent of participants said their skin felt more moisturized after using this product.

The mask just hit shelves last week, and we'd recommend getting your hands on it ASAP for the sake of happier, healthier skin by morning.

