‘Woodstock without the LSD’: Looking back at Nick Saban’s Alabama airport arrival, 15 years later

Nick Saban is 70 years old. As he and Alabama get ready for the national championship — and as people might wonder how much he has left in the tank — ESPN personality Paul Finebaum made a bold prediction. During Friday’s edition of “First Take” on ESPN, Finebaum...
Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
Alabama continues to make history by repeating it. Georgia wants to make history by breaking it. The Tide pursue their seventh national title in the Nick Saban era — and their 19th overall — Monday in Indianapolis. Kickoff between No. 1 Alabama (13-1) and No. 3 Georgia (13-1) is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Nick Saban made headlines arriving in Indianapolis for his fashion sense on the runway but had more serious matters to attend to with the national championship game just a few days away. However, while talking to the media at the airport, he did stop to discuss the importance of Alabama fans to the process.
In just a few days, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off once again. Just over a month ago, Alabama stomped Georgia in the SEC title game – handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. Both teams rolled in the College Football Playoff semifinal games, setting up a rematch of the SEC title game and the 2018 national title game.
Nick Saban is hopeful he will have healthy offensive linemen for the national championship. The Alabama coach said Friday that starting right tackle Chris Owens and starting right guard Emil Ekiyor both practiced this week. He is hopeful they will be able to play Monday against Georgia. Both players suffered...
Head coach Nick Saban and top-ranked Alabama landed in Indianapolis on Friday evening in advance of Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Crimson Tide (13-1, 7-1 SEC) will face No. 3 Georgia (13-1, 8-0) in a rematch of last month’s SEC title game in what will be the former’s ninth championship game appearance in the last 15 years.
The national championship Monday night features the two most talented teams in college football. That’s not just me talking. That’s the 140 four- and five-star players who chose to sign with either Alabama or Georgia, and all that talent will be on display at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).
INDIANAPOLIS — When Alabama football coach Nick Saban walked out of the plane, his jacket made him look like he could have flown one. He sported a leather bomber jacket. It might not have been all that warm outside; about 18 degrees when the flight touched down in Indianapolis. So, the jacket might not have been the most functional for the cold, but neither Saban nor the team has to spend much time outside.
There is obviously a lot of stake in the national title game, but it also serves as a rematch between Georgia and Alabama. Alabama recently defeated Georgia in the SEC Championship game. In addition to the championship stakes on the line, Georgia and Alabama will also be gaining valuable experience in Indianapolis, according to Nick Saban.
Nick Saban grew up in West Virginia and spent much of his coaching career in the north until his hire at LSU in 2000, so he is no stranger to cold weather. But Alabama playing a game in a bitter winter climate is unusual, so there was a novelty factor involved when Saban wore a tan leather jacket walking off his team’s flight to Indianapolis on Friday night.
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban believes NIL needs to be regulated at some point. One game away from back-to-back national titles, Alabama football head coach Nick Saban offered an interesting take on name, image, likeness. While Saban believes NIL was meant for good, there have been boosters and universities...
Alabama made light work of Cincinnati in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, to the tune of a 27-6 victory at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Nick Saban is in the national championship game of the College Football Playoff for the sixth time since 2014. The Crimson Tide will face Georgia for supremacy, but some fans wonder why Alabama did not do more against the Bearcats?
Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke ahead of their College Football Playoff Championship game about critics who “buried” his team this season. After an early-season loss to Texas A&M and a couple of close contests, many believed this Alabama team wasn’t as strong as previous versions. Despite...
Bryce Young was offered a scholarship six years ago as an eighth-grader to Texas Tech by coach Kliff Kingsbury, who is now the Arizona Cardinals’ coach. After that, Young was recruited and offered scholarships by dozens and dozens of colleges as he became the No. 1 dual threat quarterback in the nation at Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California, by his senior season in 2019.
