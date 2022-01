Disclaimer: This is a personal review done by Erik Tee. I was not compensated, or given free food for this review. Last week before New Year, my wife and I decided to see what the hype was about on Fat Pats, and needless to say, I can now be added to that exclusive group. From the entrance into the door we were greeted by friendly staff members, and while they were crowded as any new restaurant would be. We didn't have a very long wait at all. As a matter of fact, it was no more than 15 minutes before we were seated in our section.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO