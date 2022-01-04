Changes to TRICARE retail pharmacies now in effect

The prestigious nonprofit Mayo Clinic is firing 700 employees after they declined to comply with the organisation’s vaccine mandate. Staffers had been given until Monday to either get the first dose of the vaccine or obtain a medical or religious exemption. If they had received their first dose, they were asked to not delay getting their second. “Nearly 99 per cent of employees across all Mayo Clinic locations complied with Mayo’s required Covid-19 vaccination program by the January 3 deadline,” the organisation told NBC News in a statement, concerning their roughly 73,000 employees.They added that around one per cent...

HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO