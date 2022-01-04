Relationship Court: Should I get off birth control?

Regarding “Opinion: It’s personal — why I had an unwanted abortion,” (Dec. 12): Just once I would like to see an editorial that relates the facts of a successful married, pregnant couple who already are raising a family but choose to abort the fetus because they find it inconvenient to have more children. Or the story of a pregnant college student or the pregnant young professional who got that way because they had unprotected sex and didn't want to interrupt their studies or career by having a baby. There have been over 60 million abortions performed since Roe v. Wade became the law of the land in 1973. The Chronicle would have its readers believe that all of them were a result of rape, incest or some valid medical reason. The facts are otherwise, and it's time to report that many abortions are simply an inconvenient form of birth control.

