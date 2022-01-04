ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Stefanie Boles, NPower

By Editorials
Crain's New York Business
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStefanie Boles joins the nonprofit NPower as Chief Administrative Officer where she brings strategic direction and...

www.crainsnewyork.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Lisa Gurwitch Steps Down as CEO of Delivering Good

Click here to read the full article. Lisa Gurwitch, who has served as president and chief executive officer of Delivering Good since January 2015, is stepping down to  join the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, or JDC, as chief advancement officer. During her tenure at Delivering Good, whose mission is to provide people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers, the nonprofit achieved several milestones, including building a more diverse board and launching a Racial Equity pilot program; establishing a strong technology infrastructure with support from industry leaders such as SAP; growing its partner network...
CHARITIES
insurancebusinessmag.com

Mosaic Insurance introduces head of global financial institutions

Specialty insurer Mosaic Insurance has announced the appointment of Tom Dilley (pictured) as its new senior-vice president (SVP), head of financial institutions. He will be based in London and tasked with leading the company’s global financial institutions (FI) division, taking over from Chris Brown who will be focusing on heading the insurer’s syndicated capital program.
BUSINESS
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks for Social Security Recipients in February 2022? | Latest Update

COVID- The number of Omicron virus strain infections in the United States has grown by 19, underscoring the need of conducting the fourth stimulation check as soon as possible. According to marcanews.com, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to approve legislation that would provide seniors with an additional $1,400 stimulus check as part of the federal stimulus package.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
chronicle99.com

IRS Payments 2022: New Surprise Bonus $5,200 Boosts Being Sent Out: Are You Eligible

IRS will issue surprise checks worth $5,200 in 2022; it will be a welcome relief for the beneficiaries across the US. The conclusion of the stimulus checks has affected the financial situation of low-income families. Marca reports the residents of the Navajo Tribe will receive checks worth $2,000, and the minors will receive $600. The onset of January will be a curtain-raiser to more monetary assistance for the citizens and their family members.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Business Operations#Npower#Coo#Cfo
Reuters

Walmart halves paid leave for COVID-positive workers

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) workers in the United States who must isolate or who have tested positive for COVID-19 will receive one week of paid leave instead of two under a new policy that aligns with a change in U.S. health guidance. A memo, seen by Reuters,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Opening of Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the launch of the $248 million Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund, which will be administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to support mortgage relief, home repairs, housing counseling, and legal services. “Across Maryland, there are homeowners who are struggling to keep up with their mortgage […] The post Governor Hogan Announces Opening of Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
thenewsprogress.com

Arthur named Executive Vice President at Benchmark Community Bank

Benchmark Community Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of L. Michael Arthur, Jr. to Executive Vice President/Chief Administrative Officer. The announcement was made by President/CEO Jay Stafford with the new role taking place on January 1, 2022. “Mike’s contributions to Benchmark have been exemplary,” said Stafford. “His knowledge of...
SOUTH HILL, VA
pymnts.com

AFG Expands into the Philippines with JazzPay Acquisition

ASEAN Fintech Group (AFG), the Singapore-based venture capital company, has acquired JazzyPay, the digital payments provider valued at $1.8 million, AFG announced on Thursday (Jan. 6). JazzyPay allows businesses to accept cashless payments. The Philippines-based company boasts seamless onboarding that enable merchants to quickly adopt online payments and integrate its...
BUSINESS
Variety

BuzzFeed Taps Christian Baesler, CEO of Complex, as New Chief Operating Officer

BuzzFeed, after becoming a publicly traded company last month, named Christian Baesler — CEO of recent acquisition Complex Networks — as its first chief operating officer. Baesler will continue to serve as CEO of Complex. Based in New York City, he reports to BuzzFeed founder and CEO Jonah Peretti. Baesler joined BuzzFeed last month after it closed the acquisition of Complex, buying the media company from previous owners Verizon and Hearst. In the newly created COO role, Baesler leads all revenue functions for BuzzFeed. Concurrent with his new appointment, Baesler announced two promotions: longtime BuzzFeed exec Ken Blom will serve as EVP...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pymnts

Petal Raises $140M Series D Toward Credit Building for the Underserved

Credit card company Petal, which was created to help people build credit and spend frugally, has raised $140 million in a Series D round led by Tarsadia Investments. Jason Gross, co-founder and CEO, announced the news in a Medium post Wednesday (Jan. 5), adding that 2021 was “a breakout year” for the company.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy