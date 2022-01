>Governor Wolf Appoints New Secretary of the Commonwealth, Department of State. Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf has named Leigh Chapman as Secretary of the Commonwealth to lead the Pennsylvania Department of State. In an announcement Monday, the governor says Chapman will replace Veronica Degraffenreid. Chapman is the fifth Department of State secretary or acting secretary to serve during Wolf's governorship. The Department has been at the center of efforts to protect elections from outside hackers and defend against allegations of election fraud by former President Donald Trump. Chapman most recently has been an executive director of a voting rights group based in Washington, DC. She will take over her new position January 8th.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO