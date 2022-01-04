ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heffner Wins Nicholls Prize

The Independent

Booker Prize-winning novelist Keri Hulme dead at 74

Keri Hulme, the New Zealander whose 1984 novel The Bone People won the Man Booker Prize has died. She was 74.Family members confirmed Hulme died Monday morning at Waimate on New Zealand’s South Island They did not specify a cause.Hulme worked as a tobacco picker, dropped out of law school and was a charity worker before becoming an unusual literary star when The Bone People, her first novel, won one of fiction’s greatest prizes.The novel was rejected by several publishers before being picked up by the obscure publisher Spiral a New Zealand feminist collective.Hulme took almost...
Adrienne Martini reviews A Practical Guide to Conquering the World by K.J. Parker

K.J. Parker (Orbit 978-0316498616, $17.99, 384pp, tp), January 2022. A Practical Guide to Conquering the World winds up the Siege trilogy K.J. Parker started with Sixteen Ways to Defend a Walled City. While that first book and the second, How to Rule an Empire and Get Away with It, were amusing and engaging on their own terms, the third installment lacks the zest and dimension of the others. Instead of providing a fresh view from a new angle on what happened next to “The City” and those who once lived in it, A Practical Guide to Conquering the World is a by-the-numbers retread of what made those books work.
'Les Chaussures de Louis' Wins 2021 VIEW Award Grand Prize

The five-minute film was created by Marion Philippe, Kayu Leung, Jean-Geraud Blanc, and Theo Jamin of MoPA in Arles, France, in their last year as students. The film follows a young boy with autism introducing himself to classmates at his new school. Jury members lauded the film for its unique voice. “We don’t look at ‘Louis’ from the outside; we enter his mind as he shares the particular way in which he sees his world.” Jurors called the film “staggeringly humanizing, fresh, innovative and entertaining all the way through.”
Booker Prize-winning novelist Keri Hulme dead at 74

Booker Prize-winning novelist Keri Hulme dead at 74

Booker Prize-winning novelist Keri Hulme dead at 74

