Heffner Wins Nicholls Prize

The five-minute film was created by Marion Philippe, Kayu Leung, Jean-Geraud Blanc, and Theo Jamin of MoPA in Arles, France, in their last year as students. The film follows a young boy with autism introducing himself to classmates at his new school. Jury members lauded the film for its unique voice. “We don’t look at ‘Louis’ from the outside; we enter his mind as he shares the particular way in which he sees his world.” Jurors called the film “staggeringly humanizing, fresh, innovative and entertaining all the way through.”
