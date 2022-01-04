ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Ask Grandpa: Gratitude, counting blessings, on a roll

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 1 day ago

Editor’s note: Recently in The Voice, the announcement was made of the death of the conductor of the column, Ask Grandpa, which provided readers with 503 weeks of sage advice, humor, and continuity. Below is the repeat of the January 7, 2021 column. The Voice will continue to offer previous columns....

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

My Husband Constantly Mocks Our Son

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My spouse and I parent two kiddos, a 2.5-year-old and an 8-year-old. Our 8-year-old seems to be fairly typical. He talks back frequently, he doesn’t do things we ask him to do as speedily as we want him to do them and sometimes he flat out doesn’t hear us. This all seems well within the range of 8-year-old behavior to me, and while it’s annoying, it’s par for the parenting course.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hngnews.com

Ask Grandma: Grief doesn’t take a holiday

The end of each year is filled with hustle, bustle and Santa-sized lists of things to do, places to go. And the Grinch? He’s getting grinchy-er, enjoying his negative feelings. (Fortunately, we know his heart grows!) Along with the Grinch, grief seems to delight in holidays. It may sneak...
The Voice

Ask Grandpa: On mulling over the rationale of columns

Editor’s note: Recently in The Voice, the announcement was made of the death of the conductor of the column, Ask Grandpa, which provided readers with 503 weeks of sage advice, humor, and continuity. Below is the repeat of the February 4, 2021 column. The Voice will continue to offer previous columns. We invite special requests of previous columns.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Bradford Era

Celebrate Christmas by counting blessings

This holiday season has seemed a bit strange to me. We haven’t had a lot of snow so far, which is good … but also bad, because I think that helps me get into the holiday spirit. We’re 21 months into one of the most confusing, contentious and exhausting events I can ever remember — the COVID pandemic, of course.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sedalia Democrat

Counting all of our family blessings this week

For the first time in at least six years, our entire immediate family is together. There have been two new additions since then which brings our new total to 12. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Grandpa's diary: a guide for living

It was Christmas 1969 in the Tennessee mountains when my grandmother (aka Grandpa) opened her gift from a friend. The present was a handsome, small, green leather diary with a gold lock and key. Grandpa had never written in a journal before, but she felt she must use her friend’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
959theriver.com

An Attitude of Gratitude

Hi this is Leslie Harris back for night two of my regular shift, and I’m so grateful to be here!. Experts agree that the more we focus on gratitude, the happier we are. Makes sense right? And happy people are just, well happier to be around. Some people even...
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: New wife ruminates on drunk-scrolling

Dear Amy: I recently married a great guy. He loves me and loves my children (from a previous marriage) like his own. When we first started dating, we disclosed a lot of our past to each other. We were drinking, and he told me a couple of vulgar sexual things...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Voice

No Grinches and Scrooges, rather, joy in movies, songs

It feels as if government Grinches, corporate Scrooges, and cancel culture humbugs, have been working overtime to drain every last drop of joy, kindness, and liberty from the world. After endless months of gloom and doom, it can be hard to feel the joy of Christmas in the midst of...
MOVIES
The Voice

In The Beginning

That God helps those who help those who can’t help themselves. Is only one way that a godly effort delves. We never knew that God had been there, felt His play. But it has happened, sometimes very openly. Since our first colonists came here, one thought in mind,. To...
RELIGION
Desiring God

A Father’s Good Pleasure

A recent experience stirred in me a desire to share a word for fathers. I have fathers of younger children particularly in mind, those on the front end of their fathering days, when a man is seeking to establish godly habits so that, by his example, his children might see the shadow of their heavenly Father. This word, however, is also relevant to fathers of teens and young adults, like me, as well as for elderly fathers whose children are well into adulthood. I hope even those in situations where a father is absent will be able to draw out applications for themselves.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
agrinews-pubs.com

From the Pastures: Count your blessings

Hard to believe it is almost the end of the year. I must say that I am not sad to see 2021 fade away. It has been another challenging year, as I am sure it has been for a lot of other people. I am choosing to focus on our many blessings, especially our new granddaughter.
RELIGION
TODAY.com

Taking a moment to count our blessings: A Harry Smith Essay

The coronavirus pandemic has continued to take a toll on the people of the United States, but the key to moving forward is optimism. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Harry Smith finds reason for hope after another long, difficult year and shares wise words from the late Stephen Sondheim.Dec. 26, 2021.
CORONAVIRUS
doppleronline.ca

Listen up! Count your blessings | Commentary

I have found myself saying several times in the past week, “this is a time to count your blessings.” And it is. We have come through a year of extreme pressure. Everyone has experienced it in one way or another. But through all the angst, all the discomfort, and all of the uncertainty, there is much to be thankful for.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slate

I Can’t Convince My Son to Love Himself

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My son “Adam”, age 18, has had a major attitude shift over the past several months. For most of his childhood, Adam was an easygoing and happy kid. Suddenly, he’s become angry and resentful, specifically about his height. Adam is 5-foot-4, certainly on the shorter side for an American male, but not in any way unusually short. He has developed a fatalistic outlook around his stature and expresses his frustration on a daily basis.
KIDS
NBC News

The 2022 New Year doesn't have to be the moment you forget about your grief

There is no “new year, new you.” The turning of the calendar doesn't erase you, and especially, not your grief. Grief is always with us, and with the loss of more than 800,000 people in the United States and life as we knew it due to Covid-19, most people are grieving. Processing this feeling in 2022, not searching for an elusive state of magical bliss, is the healthy way to enter the new year.
JANET FITCH
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy