New A.C. Bose Grant

October’s Lightspeed has plenty of stories with chewy premises to enjoy. “Stowaways” by Andrew Dana Hudson is a flash piece told in the form of a museum sign explaining an art piece. This dangerous piece of art can “install” itself in viewers’ brains whenever enough “infected” people gather nearby. Its main effect is to generate companion characters that can only be seen by the infected, but the fact that it can spread to involuntary participants is disturbing. Being flash, this is a sketch of an interesting idea, but it feels like it could be fleshed out into a fully dramatized story as well. Elly Bangs brings us “Space Pirate Queen of the Ten Billion Utopias”. Ursa Major is a trans person who manages to catch an interdimensional train out of our hellhole world. Speaking with other travelers she comes to realize that most alternate Earths are not even a fraction as fucked up as ours. She and some other free spirits hijack one of the trains to call their own, but through her relationship with Calliope she comes to gain a different perspective on how our world fits in with all these comparative utopias. On the fantasy side we have “I Was a Teenage Space Jockey” by Stephen Graham Jones. Two Indian kids are mercilessly bullied, but the narrator’s older brother had been a dominant arcade player. They’re hanging out at the arcade even after he’s left town, but after being humiliated and locked in the arcade overnight they set about making their own game record with the help of a magic quarter. The space game it directs them to has much different levels than they are used to. Although there are few promising futures to be revealed for these kids, there is still hope to be found.

