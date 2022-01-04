ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New A.C. Bose Grant

The Speculative Literature Foundation (SLF) and DesiLit have announced the new co-sponsored A.C. Bose Grant, which “will annually give $1,000 to a South Asian / South Asian diaspora writer developing...

2022 WSFA Small Press Award Open

Authors and small-press publishers are among those eligible to nominate, and need not be members of WSFA. Finalists are selected “by a committee of five WSFA members,” with the winner chosen by members of WSFA. The winner will receive a trophy and $500, presented at Capclave, to be...
2021 Cybils Awards Finalists

Finalists for the 2021 Children’s and Young Adults Bloggers’ Literary Awards (Cybils) have been announced. Books of genre interest follow. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao (Penguin Teen) The City Beautiful, Aden Polydoros (Inkyard) The Gilded Ones, Namina Forna (Delacorte) The Mirror Season, Anna-Marie McLemore (Feiwel & Friends) The...
New Books: 4 January 2022

(Disney/Hyperion ‎978-1368075022, $15.99, 400pp, formats: hardcover, ebook, audio, January 4, 2022) Tie-in novel, the start of a next-generation series set in the world of Buffy, the Vampire Slayer. Brandt, Gerald:. (DAW 978-0-7564-1642-3, $11.99, 384pp, formats: ebook, audio, January 4, 2022) SF novel, second in the Quantum Empirica series, set...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Heart of Jasper announces grant program for new, existing businesses

Jasper — Heart of Jasper in coordination with The Genesis 12 Project has created a new business incentive to provide financial assistance for new and expanding businesses in the Downtown and Riverfront Areas of Jasper, Indiana. Heart of Jasper is focused on creating a unique and fun environment in...
TIME

The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2021

The year 2021 was poised to be a great one for established, fan-favorite authors. We were blessed with new work from a buzzy roster of titans, from Colson Whitehead to Lauren Groff to Kazuo Ishiguro . But while they, along with several others, did not disappoint (see TIME’s list of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2021 ), it was debut authors who truly shined. In an industry that has long been criticized for exclusion—and where it’s increasingly difficult to break out from the crowd—a crop of bright new voices rose to the top. From Anthony Veasna So to Torrey Peters to Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and more, these writers introduced themselves to the world with fiction that surprised us, challenged our perspectives and kept us fulfilled. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Club Passim’s Iguana Fund grants $40,000 to New England musicians

Club Passim’s Iguana Fund grants $40,000 to New England musicians. Club Passim and its yearly Iguana Music Fund have awarded $40,000 to 23 musicians with strong ties to New England. The fund has given $513,000 directly to artists since its establishment in 2008, a contribution to the artistic community that has taken on extra value at a time of uncertainty. Grants range from $500 to $2,000 to help local artists build their careers and for projects that provide community service through music. Additionally, the fund continues to support multiyear “Baby Iguana” grants for the Miles of Music Camp and the Sub Rosa Songwriting Retreat.
MEDFORD, MA
Issue 732 Table of Contents, January 2022

The January 2022 issue of Locus magazine has interviews with Simon Jimenez and Eugen Bacon and spotlights on artist/author Nilah Magruder and reviewer Rich Horton. News covers the 2021 Hugo Awards winners at DisCon III, the 2023 Worldcon in China bid win, the new Ad Astra Center and Gunn Center updates, the Penguin Random House response to the Department of Justice, the Nommo, Lodestar, Astounding, Sidewise, and Ditmar winners, a PRH author diversity audit, the opening of the Sky Railway in Santa Fe, and much more. People and publishing covers news this issue about John Varley, Tomi Adeyemi, Janelle Monáe, Robert Lanza & Nancy Kress, Dean Koontz, and many others. Cory Doctorow’s column is entitled “Science Fiction is a Luddite Literature”, and there is a convention report on Fantastika in Sweden. Obituaries remember Anne Rice, Diana G. Gallagher, William G. Contento, Jeremy G. Byrne, Chris Achilléos, and José Luis Benício da Fonseca. Reviews cover new titles by Marlon James, Patrick O’Leary, Kai-Fu Lee & Chen Qiufan, Roshani Chokshi, Charlotte Nicole Davis, Garth Nix, James S.A. Corey, Adrian Tchaikovsky, Stephanie Garber, Cherie Dimaline, John Darnielle, Sarah Hall, Jessie Greengrass, Darcie Little Badger, Natasha Bowen, S.A. Barnes, Sequoia Nagamatsu, Lyndsay Faye, Leila Siddiqui, Claire Tomalin, Gwenda Bond, Jeffrey Cranor & Janina Matthewson, TJ Klune, Jay Kristoff, Brent Spiner, and others.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Ian Mond reviews The Second Shooter by Nick Mamatas

The Second Shooter , Nick Mamatas (Solaris 978-1-78108-926-2, $14.00, 400pp, tp) November 2021. Having skewered everything from late-stage capitalism to America’s political and cultural malaise in his last novel, Sabbath, Nick Mamatas boldly turns his attention to the intractable issue of gun violence and mass shootings with his highly entertaining follow-up, The Second Shooter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cory Doctorow: Science Fiction is a Luddite Literature

From 1811-1816, a secret society styling themselves “the Luddites” smashed textile machinery in the mills of England. Today, we use “Luddite” as a pejorative referring to backwards, anti-technology reactionaries. This proves that history really is written by the winners. In truth, the Luddites’ cause wasn’t the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
New Grant for Ferkauf Eldercare Training Modules

To build geriatric workforce capacity through training in integrated mental healthcare for older adults within the primary care medicine setting by developing and testing a series of online interdisciplinary training modules for medical residents and clinical psychology doctoral trainees, Dr. Richard Zweig, professor of psychology at the Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology and assistant professor of psychiatry at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine, and Dr. Kailey Roberts, assistant professor of psychology at Ferkauf and consultant faculty member of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, announced that they will be co-principal investigators on a one-year grant funded by the NYFE (New York Foundation for Eldercare) awarded to Yeshiva University.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New bike racks installed in Mentor parks as part of NEA grant program

Parkgoers enjoying the mild winter weather may have noticed some new features recently as a number of new bikes racks have appeared in popular parks. Ten decorative bike racks have been installed at Mentor Civic Center Complex, Eleanor B. Garfield Park, Edward R. Walsh Park, Springbrook Gardens Park, Mentor Lagoons Marina, and the Wildwood Cultural Center, according to a news release from the city. Three existing bike racks were also decorated by local artists as a part of the Mentor Rolls initiative and reinstalled on the grounds of Civic Center Park near the Amphitheater, the release said.
MENTOR, OH
Elizabeth Miller (1939-2022)

Dracula scholar Elizabeth Miller, 82, died January 2, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. Her non-fiction volumes include A Dracula Handbook (2005), Reflections on Dracula: Ten Essays (1997), Dracula: The Shade and the Shadow (1998), Dracula: Sense & Nonsense (2000), Dracula, a Documentary Volume (2004), and Bram Stoker’s Notes for Dracula (2008, with Robert Eighteen-Bisang). She co-edited The Lost Journal of Bram Stoker (2012, with Dacre Stoker). Miller was the founding editor of the Journal of Dracula Studies. Her books won two Lord Ruthven Awards, and she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Dracula Society in 2012.
OBITUARIES
PRH Responds to DoJ

As we reported last month, the United States Department of Justice filed a lawsuit on November 2, 2021 to stop the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, citing concerns that the deal could lessen competition, lead to a highly concentrated publishing market, and reduce advances for authors, especially of “anticipated top-selling books.”
U.S. POLITICS
Karen Burnham reviews short fiction: Lightspeed, Mithila Review, Common Tongues, and Bards & Sages

October’s Lightspeed has plenty of stories with chewy premises to enjoy. “Stowaways” by Andrew Dana Hudson is a flash piece told in the form of a museum sign explaining an art piece. This dangerous piece of art can “install” itself in viewers’ brains whenever enough “infected” people gather nearby. Its main effect is to generate companion characters that can only be seen by the infected, but the fact that it can spread to involuntary participants is disturbing. Being flash, this is a sketch of an interesting idea, but it feels like it could be fleshed out into a fully dramatized story as well. Elly Bangs brings us “Space Pirate Queen of the Ten Billion Utopias”. Ursa Major is a trans person who manages to catch an interdimensional train out of our hellhole world. Speaking with other travelers she comes to realize that most alternate Earths are not even a fraction as fucked up as ours. She and some other free spirits hijack one of the trains to call their own, but through her relationship with Calliope she comes to gain a different perspective on how our world fits in with all these comparative utopias. On the fantasy side we have “I Was a Teenage Space Jockey” by Stephen Graham Jones. Two Indian kids are mercilessly bullied, but the narrator’s older brother had been a dominant arcade player. They’re hanging out at the arcade even after he’s left town, but after being humiliated and locked in the arcade overnight they set about making their own game record with the help of a magic quarter. The space game it directs them to has much different levels than they are used to. Although there are few promising futures to be revealed for these kids, there is still hope to be found.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Heinlein Scholarship Applications Open

The Heinlein Scholarships are open for applications. There are four $4,000 scholarships awarded to “undergraduate students of accredited 4-year colleges and universities.”. The Virginia Heinlein Memorial Scholarship is “dedicated to a female candidate majoring in engineering, math, or biological or physical sciences.” The other three awards, The Robert A. Heinlein, Dr. Yoji Kondo, and Dr. Jerry Pournelle scholarships, “may be awarded to a candidate of any gender.”
COLLEGES

