2021 Cybils Awards Finalists

The January 2022 issue of Locus magazine has interviews with Simon Jimenez and Eugen Bacon and spotlights on artist/author Nilah Magruder and reviewer Rich Horton. News covers the 2021 Hugo Awards winners at DisCon III, the 2023 Worldcon in China bid win, the new Ad Astra Center and Gunn Center updates, the Penguin Random House response to the Department of Justice, the Nommo, Lodestar, Astounding, Sidewise, and Ditmar winners, a PRH author diversity audit, the opening of the Sky Railway in Santa Fe, and much more. People and publishing covers news this issue about John Varley, Tomi Adeyemi, Janelle Monáe, Robert Lanza & Nancy Kress, Dean Koontz, and many others. Cory Doctorow’s column is entitled “Science Fiction is a Luddite Literature”, and there is a convention report on Fantastika in Sweden. Obituaries remember Anne Rice, Diana G. Gallagher, William G. Contento, Jeremy G. Byrne, Chris Achilléos, and José Luis Benício da Fonseca. Reviews cover new titles by Marlon James, Patrick O’Leary, Kai-Fu Lee & Chen Qiufan, Roshani Chokshi, Charlotte Nicole Davis, Garth Nix, James S.A. Corey, Adrian Tchaikovsky, Stephanie Garber, Cherie Dimaline, John Darnielle, Sarah Hall, Jessie Greengrass, Darcie Little Badger, Natasha Bowen, S.A. Barnes, Sequoia Nagamatsu, Lyndsay Faye, Leila Siddiqui, Claire Tomalin, Gwenda Bond, Jeffrey Cranor & Janina Matthewson, TJ Klune, Jay Kristoff, Brent Spiner, and others.
Comments / 0