2021 Cybils Awards Finalists

K.J. Parker (Orbit 978-0316498616, $17.99, 384pp, tp), January 2022. A Practical Guide to Conquering the World winds up the Siege trilogy K.J. Parker started with Sixteen Ways to Defend a Walled City. While that first book and the second, How to Rule an Empire and Get Away with It, were amusing and engaging on their own terms, the third installment lacks the zest and dimension of the others. Instead of providing a fresh view from a new angle on what happened next to “The City” and those who once lived in it, A Practical Guide to Conquering the World is a by-the-numbers retread of what made those books work.

