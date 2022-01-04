ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Cybils Awards Finalists

Cover picture for the articleFinalists for the 2021 Children’s and Young Adults Bloggers’ Literary Awards (Cybils) have been announced. Books of genre interest follow. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao (Penguin Teen) The City Beautiful, Aden Polydoros (Inkyard) The Gilded Ones, Namina Forna (Delacorte) The Mirror Season, Anna-Marie McLemore (Feiwel & Friends)...

