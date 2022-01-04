Tabletop Game Review – Oath: Chronicles of Empire and Exile

Yes, a classic pen-and-paper RPG. FromSoftware’s next big title is Elden Ring, scheduled for release in February 2022. Fans of the studio’s legendary series Dark Souls are likely just as excited for this incredibly hyped title, but in the meantime, Steamforged Games is working on something to scratch that Souls-shaped itch. The maker of the Dark Souls board game has announced that a new pen-and-paper tabletop RPG based on the franchise is currently in development. Curiously, the announcement posted to the company’s official Twitter page mentions Lothric and the Unkindled, both references to the third game in the series. This may indicate that Dark Souls 3 will be the main setting for the game, although future expansions may add additional lore and settings.
