LADERA RANCH, Calif .--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strategic Storage Trust VI, Inc. (“SST VI”), a private real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”), announced today the acquisition of two recently-constructed self storage facilities in Bradenton, Florida and Apopka, Florida. These represent the seventh and eighth acquisitions in SST VI. Since SST VI launched in the first quarter of 2021, the fund has purchased approximately $85 million of self storage facilities and land parcels to be developed into self storage.

LADERA RANCH, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO