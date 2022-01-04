Smart Food Logistics Market May Set New Growth Story | Nippon Express, Kouei system, LYNA LOGICS, Orbcomm, Samsara Networks

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Tire Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global tire market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Tires are ring-shaped flexible and pneumatic structures that are placed around the rim of a wheel. They are manufactured using wire, rayon, natural and synthetic rubber, polyester, steel, silica, carbon black and a vulcanization accelerator. These structures provide a sturdy gripping surface for traction while transferring the vehicle's load to the surface. Tires also absorb shocks and reduce the impact of vibrations while driving as they serve as a cushion for the wheels of a moving vehicle. This enhances the road feel and improves the overall performance of the vehicle.

