Oil and Fat Substitutes Market Emerging Trends and Global Demand | Cargill, ADM, Kerry Group

Las Vegas Herald
 1 day ago

The ' Oil and Fat Substitutes market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Oil and Fat Substitutes derived key...

Las Vegas Herald

Micro-Learning Market Report 2022-27: Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Demand and Opportunity

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Micro-Learning Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global micro-learning market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027. Micro-learning refers to...
Las Vegas Herald

Location Analytics Market Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Location Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Location Analytics Market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Location analytics, also called geoanalytics, refers to the tools that aid in interpreting and analyzing real-time or historical geographical data. It is usually used to predict consumer behavior or buying patterns. Location analytics relies on data collected through sensors, cameras, mobile devices, the global positioning system (GPS), social media channels, etc. It offers lucrative and actionable insights into business strategies and thus eases the decision-making process for companies across numerous sectors, including BFSI, healthcare, IT, retail, etc.
Global Soybean Oil Market To Observe Strong Development By 2031 | ADM, Bunge, Cargill

Market research on most trending report Global “Soybean Oil” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Soybean Oil market state of affairs. The Soybean Oil marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Soybean Oil report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Soybean Oil Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
Las Vegas Herald

Paper Bags Market Size, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Regional Growth and Forecast by 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Paper Bags Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global paper bags market size reached US$ 5 Billion in 2020. A paper bag is a flexible packaging solution that is used to carry goods. It is made with biodegradable, reusable, recyclable, parchment, and kraft paper. These materials are processed through several mechanical and chemical processes to attain a specific weight and color. As compared to plastic bags, paper bags are more lightweight and require lesser energy for recycling. They also offer ecological benefits by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, conserving natural resources, lowering risks to animals, and reducing air, land, and water contamination.
Las Vegas Herald

Lobster Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Lobster Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global lobster market reached a value of US$ 5.66 Billion in 2020. Lobster refers to a type of marine crustacean with stalked eyes, five pairs of jointed legs, a long cylindrical body, and a muscular tail. It is generally greenish brown in color and covered with a chitinous exoskeleton that turns bright red when cooked. Lobster acts as a rich source of phosphorous, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E and B12, copper, zinc, magnesium, etc. The consumption of lobster's aids in mitigating the risk of thyroid, reducing inflammation, improving cognition, repairing damaged tissues, boosting energy, etc.
Las Vegas Herald

Tire Market Size, Share, Growth, Structure, and Regional Analysis by 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Tire Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global tire market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Tires are ring-shaped flexible and pneumatic structures that are placed around the rim of a wheel. They are manufactured using wire, rayon, natural and synthetic rubber, polyester, steel, silica, carbon black and a vulcanization accelerator. These structures provide a sturdy gripping surface for traction while transferring the vehicle's load to the surface. Tires also absorb shocks and reduce the impact of vibrations while driving as they serve as a cushion for the wheels of a moving vehicle. This enhances the road feel and improves the overall performance of the vehicle.
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Airport Market to Witness Strong Growth Over 2021-2027 | Key Manufacturers Overview- Adelte, Ascent Technology Inc., Amadeus IT Group SA, Ansul

A new report by Astute Analytica studies the global smart airport market during the forecast period from 2021-2027 and provides a detailed overview of the sector. The Global Smart Airport market is anticipated to be worth $27,485.5 million in 2020. During the analysis period of 2021-2027, the market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%.
Las Vegas Herald

Parking Management System Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Imtech, EDC, Jieshun

Latest survey on Global Parking Management System Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Parking Management System to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Parking Management System market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are 3M, Kapsch, Swarco, Siemens, Amano, Q-Free, Thales, Johnson Controls, Xerox, Cubic, Integrapark, Imtech, EDC, Jieshun, Fujica, Dashou, KEYTOP, Shenchuang, Carsafe & OPEN.
Las Vegas Herald

Polyimide Varnish Market size 2021 by emerging trends, growth strategy, industry share, market potential, developing technologies, regional overview, and segment analysis till 2027

A thorough analysis report on the global Polyimide Varnish Market is published by Astute Analytica. The study encompasses current trends, future opportunities, influencing factors, compound annual growth rate, revenue estimation, etc., in a summarized way. The global Polyimide Varnish Market is anticipated revenue of US$ 176.3 Mn at a compound...
Las Vegas Herald

eClinical Solutions Market is Going To Boom | Oracle, BioClinica, ERT Clinical

Latest business intelligence report released on Global eClinical Solutions Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand eClinical Solutions market outlook.
Las Vegas Herald

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: Key Players - Oracle, SAP, McKesson

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Healthcare Mobility Solutions market outlook.
Las Vegas Herald

Edge AI Software market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 29.8% to reach US$ 8,049.8 Mn by 2027

A new report by Astute Analytica studies the Global Edge AI Software Market during the forecast period from 2021-2027 and provides a detailed overview of the sector. The global Edge AI Software market is expected to be worth $8,049.8 million in 2027. During the analysis period of 2021-2027, the market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.8%.
Las Vegas Herald

Vapor Products Market is Booming Worldwide with Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Vapor Products Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, Japan Tobacco International, JUUL Labs & Philip Morris International etc.
Las Vegas Herald

Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth and Forecast 2022 to 2027

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Analytics as a Service (AaaS) represents the business solutions that offer subscription-based data analytics software and procedures through the cloud. It utilizes data mining, predictive analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) to reveal insights from existing data sets. AaaS integrates all the sourced data and information into a centralized platform to minimize manual labor and improve operational efficiency. It also offers clients access to remote analytical tools for analyzing data via third-party managed machine learning (ML) tools or self-service. Apart from this, AaaS assists in analyzing consumer behavior, collecting data on purchasing trends, offering personalized access to centrally-managed data groups, etc. As a result, AaaS solutions are extensively employed across numerous industries, including telecommunication, IT, retail, healthcare, etc.
Las Vegas Herald

Cybersecurity Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.40% to reach US$ 346 Bn by 2027

The latest research analysis by Astute Analytica revolves around the state of the global Cybersecurity Market during the forecast period. The report involves some crucial factors, making it a qualitative choice for the readers. The global Cybersecurity Market is expected to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.40% during the forecast period from 2021-2027. The cybersecurity market sees an opportunity of US$ 197 Bn during 2021-2027.
Las Vegas Herald

Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Swissport, Menzies Aviation, Fraport

Latest released the research study on Global Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Ground and Cargo Handling Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Dnata (United Arab Emirates),Swissport (Switzerland),Aviapartner (Belgium),SAS Group (Sweden),Signature Aviation plc (United Kingdom),Çelebi Ground Handling (Turkey),GCG (United States),Menzies Aviation (United Kingdom),PACTL (China),Aviaxpert Pvt. Ltd. (India),Alliance Ground International (United States),Bird Group (India),Primeflight Aviation (United States),Fraport AG (Germany).
Las Vegas Herald

Non Woven Face Masks Market to See Booming Growth | Kimberly Clark, McKesson, Guangzhou Noval Medical, Schutzbekleidung

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Non Woven Face Masks Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Non Woven Face Masks market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Food Grade Soy Lecithin Market Growth, Regions, Trends, Investment & Top Players | Danisco, Cargill, ADM

Market research on most trending report Global “Food Grade Soy Lecithin” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Food Grade Soy Lecithin market state of affairs. The Food Grade Soy Lecithin marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Food Grade Soy Lecithin report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Food Grade Soy Lecithin Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
Las Vegas Herald

Barbecue Grill Charcoal Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Direct Charcoal, Kingsford Products, PT Cavron

Latest released the research study on Global Barbecue Grill Charcoal Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Barbecue Grill Charcoal Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Barbecue Grill Charcoal. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Matsuri International Co. Ltd. (Thailand), Kingsford Products Company (United States), PT Cavron Global (Denmark), Dancoal Sp. Z.o.o (Poland), Carbo Namibia (Pty) Ltd (Namibia), Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), GRYFSKAND SP. Z.O.O (Poland), The Dorset Charcoal Co. (United Kingdom) and Direct Charcoal Ltd (United Kingdom).
