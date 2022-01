The Kennedy Space Center kick-started Andee Harston's career in cybersecurity. Here's how she worked her way up to overseeing the cybersecurity curriculum for Infosec. Andrea Harston (who goes by Andee) grew up in Florida, not far from the Kennedy Space Center. "The town that I was in — that was really what the economy was built off of, was the space program," she said. "It was a common occurrence to walk outside and see the space shuttle or take a field trip to the Kennedy Space Center and see all of the cool technology that was there." This kick-started her own interest in technology, and her first goal was to earn a bachelor's degree and get a job at the Center.

