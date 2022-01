Future’s relationships with the mothers of his eight children hasn’t always been rosy, but it appears he gets along with at least one of them. Following the holiday weekend, Future hopped on his Instagram Story on Monday (Dec. 27) and shared a video of himself brandishing a lavish Christmas gift from Joie Chavis, entrepreneur and the mother of their 3-year-old son Hendrix, but spelled her name wrong while thanking her for the gift.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 DAYS AGO