A pair of Pennsylvania treasure hunters locked in a contentious legal battle with the federal government are reportedly suing the Justice Department for documents concerning a mysterious dig for a horde of lost Civil War gold. The long-running dispute began back in March of 2018 when the FBI searched a Pennsylvania state forest for a massive cache of gold bars that had vanished during the Civil War. Dennis Parada and his son Ken contend that they led the authorities to the spot after spending years studying the case and ultimately determining the location where they believe the pilfered riches had been hidden. The excavation was shrouded in secrecy and the FBI ultimately claimed that nothing was found, leading to a clash with the treasure hunters, who aren't buying the official story.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO