There’s no such thing as ‘tenth album syndrome’ for a reason: not a lot of artists get that far. Many bands split up when their members want a quieter life with a family or when explosive tensions between members strain and then break creative relationships. With addiction and depression so common within music, sometimes the most iconic rockstars live fast and die young. Some bands fade into the background slowly and quietly. The artists who do get to album ten reach the summit weary from the climb, fatigued and creatively drained, having settled into a groove that satisfies fans just about enough to keep them buying concert tickets but not necessarily bettering themselves.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO