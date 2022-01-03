5 Beautiful Makeup Ideas For Your Next Zoom Meeting

Working from home has made hiding my dirty hair very, very easy—it's a lot trickier to spot greasy, unwashed strands on Zoom (bless the filters). I can probably go five days before my head becomes a fire hazard, and I can generally pull it off with some strategic styling (mainly, a high bun, and I'll only wash my bangs) or throwing on a baseball cap or beanie. But there are days I can't fake it so easily: Maybe I have an IRL lunch with friends, or my husband and I peeled ourselves off the couch and bought movie tickets (I literally had to rack my brain for instances where I'd actually see other human beings—thanks, pandemic). Whatever the case may be, sometimes I need the hard stuff.

