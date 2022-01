Chickenfoot III, the second album from the all-star collective of Sammy Hagar, Joe Satriani, Michael Anthony and Chad Smith, turned 10 years old in 2021. Like all things Chickenfoot-related, their sophomore album (which followed their 2009 recorded debut as a band) didn’t arrive easily. Navigating their combined schedules when it came to touring was even more complex, with drummer Kenny Aronoff stepping in for Smith, who had to exit almost as soon as the album had been completed to return to his normal duties with Red Hot Chili Peppers.

