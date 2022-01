Samsung's successfully taken the lead with Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series when it comes to foldables. Other players like OPPO and HONOR are still catching up. Nevertheless, it seems that the Z foldable are just the start for Samsung as the company has showcased a variety of new foldable concept displays at its CES 2022 booth in Las Vegas. From tri-folding Samsung Flex S foldable and Flex G foldable to laptops like Flex Note to slidable display called the Flex Slidable, here's every new foldable display form factor Samsung has showcased.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 HOURS AGO