Surprising Foods That Cause Bad Breath

Saturated fats are fats that are solid at room temperature because all the carbon molecules are connected by double bonds. Butter, for example, is high in saturated fats, whereas an oil like olive oil contains unsaturated fats, which is why it is liquid at room temperature. Diets high in saturated fat have long been associated with increasing “bad” LDL cholesterol and increasing the risk of heart disease, cardiovascular disease, and certain inflammatory conditions. However, there is also newer evidence potentially debunking this thinking, as some studies show that certain saturated fats, such as those found in coconut, can actually lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Comments / 0