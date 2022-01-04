Metropolitan Opera Announces Major Cast Change for Tonight’s ‘Rigoletto’

(Credit: Teatro Real official website) The Teatro Real has announced a completely new cast for the performance of Puccini’s “La bohème” on Jan. 3, 2022. Per the official statement, Francesco Demuro replaced Andeka Gorrotxategi as Rodolfo, Ailyn Pérez replaced Eleonora Buratto in the role of Mimì, Javier Franco replaced Andrzej Filonczyk as Marcello, and Gabriel Bermúdez replaced Manel Esteve in the role of Schaunard. Soloman Howard will portray Colline, and Raquel Lojendio will appear as Musetta. Luis Miguel Méndez conducts a production by Richard Jones.
