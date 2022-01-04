ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Metropolitan Opera Announces Major Cast Change for Tonight’s ‘Rigoletto’

By David Salazar
 1 day ago

The Metropolitan Opera has announced that baritone Michael Chioldi will be taking on the lead role in Verdi’s “Rigoletto.”. Chioldi will take over for Quinn Kelsey...

Opera Parallèle Announces ‘Over the Rainbow’ With John Holiday

The Opera Parallèle has announced details for the company’s upcoming Benefit Celebration “Over the Rainbow,” scheduled for Feb. 2, 2022 at Saint Joseph’s Arts Society in San Francisco. The showcase will make the famed countertenor’s San Francisco debut performance in a varied program spanning opera...
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Leading German baritone cancels Met debut

The German baritone Christian Gerhaher has pulled out of the role of Count in next week’s Marriage of Figaro, starting January 8, which should have been his belated debut at the house. All the Met will say is that it’s ‘to a non-Covid-related illness.’. Gerhaher, 52, has...
THEATER & DANCE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Metropolitan Opera: Cinderella

The Metropolitan Opera’s Saturday matinee broadcasts ring in the New Year on January 1st with a new production of a timeless fairy-tale: Cinderella. This adaptation of Jules Massenet’s delightful Cendrillon, sung in English and in 90-minutes for family audiences, brims with the wit, charm, and magic of Charles Perrault’s beloved story.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Opera Saratoga & Proctors Collaborative Cancel Live Concert With Zachary James

Opera Saratoga and Proctors Collaborative have announced the cancelation of a live concert at UPH on New Years Eve starring bass-baritone Zachary James. Per the official press release, Opera Saratoga and Proctors Collaborative decided to cancel the live concert due to the steep rise in COVID-19 cases and the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant. Zachary James and conductor and pianist Laurie Rogers will video record the program at UPH, and the concert will be made available as a free video broadcast on New Year’s Day.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Gran Teatre del Liceu Announces Cast Changes for ‘The Queen of Spades’

The Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, Spain has announced cast changes for its production of “The Queen of “Spades.”. The company revealed that due to scheduling issues for soprano Serena Sáenz, Mercedes Gancedo will now join the production as Prilepa. Additionally, tenor Martin Muehle has been forced to cancel his participation as Hermann due to health reasons. As a result, George Oniani joins the production, sharing the role with Yusif Eyvazov.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Bilbao Opera to Present ‘Guillermo Tell’

The ABAO TXIKI will present Rossini’s “Guillermo Tell” in an adaptation by Albert Romaní. The production will be shown at the Teatro Arriaga in Bilbao for five performances on Jan. 3 and 4, 2022. The production was originally presented at the Gran Teatre del Liceu and...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Teatro Real Changes Cast For Performance of ‘La Bohème’ as COVID-19 Outbreak Swelling

(Credit: Teatro Real official website) The Teatro Real has announced a completely new cast for the performance of Puccini’s “La bohème” on Jan. 3, 2022. Per the official statement, Francesco Demuro replaced Andeka Gorrotxategi as Rodolfo, Ailyn Pérez replaced Eleonora Buratto in the role of Mimì, Javier Franco replaced Andrzej Filonczyk as Marcello, and Gabriel Bermúdez replaced Manel Esteve in the role of Schaunard. Soloman Howard will portray Colline, and Raquel Lojendio will appear as Musetta. Luis Miguel Méndez conducts a production by Richard Jones.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Marlon Daniel Appointed to Major Position at Florida Grand Opera

Marlon Daniel has been appointed to the position of Associate Conductor of the Florida Grand Opera. Daniel will act as cover conductor for the upcoming 2022 season productions as well as a resident conductor on other projects throughout the year. “I have always dreamed of a career in music that...
FLORIDA STATE
operawire.com

Opéra de Toulon To Present ‘La Bohème’ in Concert

(Credit: Opéra de Toulon official website) The Opéra de Toulon has announced that it will present the performances of Puccini’s “La Bohème” scheduled between Jan. 30 – Feb. 4, 2022 in a concert form due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19. The opera will...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Wiener Staatsoper Announces Cast Changes For ‘Die Fledermaus’

(Credit: Wiener Staatsoper official website) The Wiener Staatsoper has announced that tenor Hiroshi Amako and soprano Johanna Wallroth will take over the roles of Alfred and Ida in Johann Strauss’ “Die Fledermaus,” respectively, for all performances in the run. The operetta opens on Dec. 31, 2021, and...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Golda Schultz, Ryan McKinny, Aida Garifullina, & Isabel Leonard Lead Metropolitan Opera’s Revival of ‘Le Nozze di Figaro’

The Metropolitan Opera is set to revive Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro.”. The production by Richard Eyre will be shown six times starting Jan. 8 through 28, 2022. Maestro Daniele Rustioni will lead the production with a cast that includes Golda Schultz in her Met role debut as Countess Almaviva and Adam Plachetka as Count Almaviva. When Plachetka first sang the role of the Count at the Met, OperaWire said he “struck a figure that was comedic while not sacrificing any of the count’s menacing qualities.”
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Carnegie Hall Postpones Philadelphia Orchestra’s Concert

The Philadelphia Orchestra has postponed its Jan. 11 performance at Carnegie Hall. The theater noted that due to COVID-related concerns with the orchestra and a large number of singers, the concert will be rescheduled for Feb. 21, 2022. Tickets for the original date will still be honored. The Philadelphia Orchestra...
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

OperaWire’s Most-Read Stories of 2021

Every year we like to run down a retrospective on the most-read stories of 2021. And this year will be no different. So here are the top 20 most-read stories starting with the most frequently read piece:. Vienna Philharmonic Releases Statement Regarding Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. Tulsa Opera Removes Composer Daniel...
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Boston Lyric Opera Announces Changes to Its Winter Arts Listing in February 2022

The Boston Lyric Opera has announced changes to its winter arts listing in February 2022. “Due to concerns about Omicron spread, and hesitancy to gather artists and audiences at this point, Boston Lyric Opera will reconfigure its live performance of music spanning the Pan-Asian experience. Originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 11, the concert will be reimagined and moved to the spring,” noted the opera house in an official statement.
BOSTON, MA
operawire.com

Anna Netrebko Withdraws From Royal Opera House’s ‘Nabucco’

(Credit: Julian Hargreaves) The Royal Opera House Covent Garden has announced that superstar soprano Anna Netrebko has withdrawn from the performances of Verdi’s “Nabucco” between Jan. 14 – 23, 2022, due to ongoing travel restrictions across Europe. As a result, Liudmyla Monastyrska will take over the...
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Anna Netrebko to Perform ‘Il Trovatore’ at Mariinsky Theatre

Anna Netrebko is set to return to the Mariinsky Theatre. The soprano will return on Jan. 5 for one performance of “Il Trovatore” alongside an all-star cast that includes Ekaterina Semenchuk, Yusif Eyvazov, and Alexei Markov. Valery Gergiev will conduct the evening. The performance comes after the soprano...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Teatro Real Announces Multiple Cast Changes for ‘La Bohème’ Due to COVID-19

(Credit: Teatro Real official website) The Teatro Real has announced multiple cast changes for the performance of Puccini’s “La bohème” on Jan. 4, 2022. The company noted that Raquel Lojendio will replace Ruth Iniesta in the role of Musetta, while Ailyn Pérez replaces Ermonela Jaho as Mimì. Gabriel Bermúdez will also replace Joan Martín-Royo in the role of Schaunard, and Javier Franco will interpret Marcello instead of Lucas Meachem. Michael Fabiano will return to the role of Rodolfo, and Krzysztof Baczyk will portray Colline.
THEATER & DANCE

