Metropolitan Opera Announces Major Cast Change for Tonight’s ‘Rigoletto’

The Metropolitan Opera is set to revive Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro.”. The production by Richard Eyre will be shown six times starting Jan. 8 through 28, 2022. Maestro Daniele Rustioni will lead the production with a cast that includes Golda Schultz in her Met role debut as Countess Almaviva and Adam Plachetka as Count Almaviva. When Plachetka first sang the role of the Count at the Met, OperaWire said he “struck a figure that was comedic while not sacrificing any of the count’s menacing qualities.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 9 HOURS AGO