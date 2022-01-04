Keanu Reeves Donated 70% of Movie Earnings to Charity

Mysterious, elusive, and endlessly fascinating, Keanu Reeves is a Hollywood megastar who seems to be getting better with age. Most may not know it, but this hardworking actor was actually born in 1964, in Beirut, Lebanon, although he was raised in Toronto, Canada, and New York City as a child. In the years that followed, Reeves managed to carve out an impressive career, starring in blockbuster hits such as "Speed," the successful "John Wick" movies, and perhaps most notably, as Neo in the "Matrix" movies and their ongoing sequels (via Biography).
Comments / 0