ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Keanu Reeves Donated 70% of Movie Earnings to Charity

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeanu Reeves made a big donation to charity. And by big we mean 70% of his Matrix...

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

People are obsessed with this clip of Keanu Reeves losing his mind over the concept of NFTs

2021: The year of the NFT – so much so, Collins Dictionary crowned it the Word Of The Year with a jaw-dropping usage increase of 11,000 per cent. NFT’s have been circulating for some time now and everyone has something to say – including Keanu Reeves. With their new film The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss sat down to discuss the concept of digital scarcity, crypto and NFTs. He laughed – which kind of said it all. “Did you guys see the Matrix NFT they did for Resurrections a couple days ago?” The Verge’s Alex Heath asked. “They came out with 100,000 of them and the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keanu Reeves
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Becomes Ghost Rider in New Marvel Fan Trailer

Keanu Reeves is currently in the spotlight thanks to the long-awaited The Matrix Resurrections, and it's prompted many to ask if the star has any interest in being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star recently answered fan questions for Esquire and gave a promising response for anyone hoping to see him take on a comic book role. "Isn't it bigger than a universe? It's almost like a Multiverse. It's a Marvel-verse," Reeves replied. "It would be an honor. There's some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they're doing something that no one's really ever done," he said. "It's special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that." One character folks have said they'd like to see him play is Ghost Rider, so it's no surprise to see him inserted into the role in an edit made by stryder HD on YouTube.
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2021

Keanu Reeves is one of the best actors in the industry. He is well-known for his roles in movies such as Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, The Matrix movie series, Point Break, Speed, Constantine, The Day the Earth Stood Still, and the John Wick movie series. In this article, we will take a look at his journey and Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves agreed to return for Matrix 4 under one condition

Keanu Reeves may have recently jumped back into the virtual world as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, but that almost wasn’t the case. After the 2003 science fiction movie The Matrix Revolutions, the John Wick actor was ready to leave the franchise behind. However, one condition made Reeves change his mind and agree to do The Matrix 4 – Lana Wachowski.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

John Wick: Why Keanu Reeves’ Action Sequences Are Often Shot In The Wide

Keanu Reeves has turned into quite the action star. With having two huge, current action franchises at the moment, The Matrix Resurrection lead is dominating the genre right now. The John Wick franchise has some major pull for fans of the genre, and now the franchise cinematographer Dan Laustsen has revealed why Reeves’ action scenes are often shot wide.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Leukemia#Actor#Remission#Matrix
Mashed

Here's What Keanu Reeves Eats When Training For Action Movies

Mysterious, elusive, and endlessly fascinating, Keanu Reeves is a Hollywood megastar who seems to be getting better with age. Most may not know it, but this hardworking actor was actually born in 1964, in Beirut, Lebanon, although he was raised in Toronto, Canada, and New York City as a child. In the years that followed, Reeves managed to carve out an impressive career, starring in blockbuster hits such as "Speed," the successful "John Wick" movies, and perhaps most notably, as Neo in the "Matrix" movies and their ongoing sequels (via Biography).
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Keanu Reeves Is Currently In Talks To Star In Martin Scorsese's The Devil In The White City

As he continues his on-screen renaissance, it seems Keanu Reeves may potentially take a new career step: his first starring role in a U.S. television series. Deadline reports that Reeves is in talks to star in Hulu's adaptation of "The Devil in the White City," which is based on Erik Larson's compelling non-fiction book of the same name. "The Devil in the White City" has been in the works for a long time now; Leonardo DiCaprio purchased the book's film rights back in 2010, and at one point, planned to star in a movie version with Martin...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Charities
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Wants ‘Matrix’ Costar in a ‘John Wick’ Movie

Following the release of The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves declares he really wants to team up with Carrie-Anne Moss for a John Wick film. During a recent interview with People, Moss stated she loves Keanu Reeves’ role in the John Wick films. “I really started to understand Keanu’s outrageous gift for telling a story through his body. And I didn’t fully understand that until I went deep into John Wick with one of my children. It was very bonding for us too.”
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Keanu Reeves Bursts Into Song Over Question About Being A Meme

Keanu Reeves got musical about his meme-worthiness on Monday’s episode of “The Late Show.”. Host Stephen Colbert asked “The Matrix Resurrections” star — who was the subject of the iconic 2010 meme Sad Keanu and other viral moments since — why he was so meme-able.
MUSIC
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Keanu Reeves Comforted Her On Tough Day Filming ‘The Matrix’

Priyanka Chopra complimented her ‘Matrix: Resurrections’ co-star for his kind words to her at the end of a hard day on set. Everybody has tough days at work, and sometimes you just need some reassurance that it’s okay. Priyanka Chopra, 39, said that her co-star Keanu Reeves, 57, gave her those reassurances, while they were filming The Matrix: Resurrections during a Thursday December 16 interview on The View. The actress raved about how great it was to work with such a kind actor, what he said that made her feel better on a hard day.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy