Gal Gadot reflects on her ‘magical’ experience giving birth: ‘I would do it once a week if I could’

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago



Gal Gadot has opened up about her love of motherhood and how “magical” it was for her to give birth .

The Wonder Woman star, 36, spoke candidly about her experiences with childbirth while speaking with InStyle for the magazine’s February Bada** Women issue, with the actor revealing that she loved “giving birth” and, if she had the opportunity, would do it more often.

“I would do it once a week if I could,” she explained. “It’s so magical. And I always take epidurals , to be fair, so it’s not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you’re creating life, it’s incredible.”

However, the Red Notice star, who shares daughters Alma, 10, Maya, four, and Daniella, eight months, with husband Yaron Varsano, acknowledged that pregancy is harder for her, as she struggled with migraines and feeling unwell.

“The pregnancies are hard for me,” she said.  “I feel sick and have migraines. I’m not in my element.”

Aside from childbirth, Gadot also discussed how protective she is when it comes to her three daughters, with the actor explaining that they are the one aspect of her life she tries to keep “as private as possible”.

“They’re the only thing I make sure to keep as private as possible,” she said. “I want them to be naive and safe and protected. I share a lot - I believe that if I went through experiences that people can relate to or learn from, great. But as far as my family goes, I’m very protective.”

While speaking with InStyle , Gadot also noted that one of the most bada** things she’s ever done was work on a film when she was either in the midst of a pregnancy or raising a child.  “When you’re on set, you’re like a kite. You can fly so high and try to catch the air,” she explained about her life juggling her career and being a parent. “Then you go back home to do your main shift as being a mother.”

“That is the bada** thing I do: the juggling between my family life and my acting career,” she added.

This is not the first time that Gadot has opened up about the happiness she gets from being a mother, as she’s previously expressed that her career could never compare to having a child.

“It’s the best feeling in the world to create life,” she told Baby Magazine back in 2018. “I may play a goddess in Wonder Woman , but I feel like a true goddess after giving birth and being the mother of two beautiful daughters.”

The Independent

The Independent

416K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
