Zero-proof cocktail recipes to help you get through Dry January

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Happy New Year and Happy January, Chicago! For those of you who are participating in "Dry January" and taking a pause on drinking alcohol for a month -- or for those just looking for new, unique flavors to sip any time of day -- we've got some great recipes for you to enjoy the whole month and throughout the new year!

Instead of focusing on a Cocktail of the Week, we've got three non-alcoholic cocktails that you can make throughout the month. All three have been brought to us by our friends at Sunda New Asian thanks to Head Mixologist Nahm Kim.

Reset this year by taking part in Dry January with non-alcoholic versions of Sunda's favorite specialty cocktails like the Strawberry Field martini, Blackberry Limeade, or Grass Tiger cocktail! Or try all three and enjoy all the fun, unique flavors without having to worry about the alcohol sneaking up on you.

So, who's ready to mix things up?

Strawberry Fields Photo credit Sunda New Asian

Non-alcoholic Strawberry Fields Recipe:

Serves 1

Ingredients

• 2 ounces of fennel syrup

• 1 ounce of lemon juice

• 1 ounce of lime juice

• 1 ounce of orange juice

• 2 muddled strawberries

• Soda water

• Tri-cut strawberries for garnish

How to make fennel syrup: Combine 2 cups of sugar, 2 cups of water, and 1/2 cup of fennel seeds. Bring to a boil, then strain out fennel seeds. Cool before using.

Directions

Step 1: Muddle two strawberries

Step 2: In a shaker with ice, combine fennel syrup, lemon juice, lime juice, and muddled strawberries

Step 3. Shake well

Step 4. In a martini glass (or other glass of your choosing), pour in mixture.

Step 5. Top with soda water

Step 6. Garnish with tri-cut strawberries

Step 7. Enjoy!

Blackberry Limeade Photo credit Sunda New Asian

Non-alcoholic Blackberry Limeade Recipe:

Serves 1

Ingredients

• 4 muddled blackberries

• 1.5 ounces of club soda

• 1.5 ounces of lime juice

• 1.5 ounces rosemary syrup

• Blackberries for garnish

• Rosemary sprig for garnish

How to make rosemary syrup: Simmer 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup of water, and 2 sprigs of rosemary (trimmed smaller pieces to fit into pot) until all the sugar dissolved. Let it chill, then strain to store in the fridge until ready to use.

Directions

Step 1. Muddle 4-5 fresh blackberries

Step 2. In a shaker with ice, combine club soda, lime juice, rosemary syrup, and muddled blackberries

Step 3. Shake well

Step 4. In a tall glass with ice, pour in mixture

Step 5. Garnish with skewered blackberry and rosemary sprig

Step 6. Enjoy!

Grass Tiger Photo credit Sunda New Asian

Non-alcoholic Grass Tiger Recipe:

Serves 1

Ingredients

• 1.5 ounces of club soda

• 0.5 ounce of lemongrass syrup

• 0.5 ounce of lime juice

• 0.5 ounce of orange juice

• 4 to 6 mint leaves

• Ginger beer

• Lime wheels for garnish

• Jalapeno slices for garnish

How to make Lemongrass Syrup: Simmer 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup of water, and 3 stalks of lemongrass (trimmed smaller pieces to fit into pot) until all the sugar dissolved. Let it chill, then strain to store in the fridge until ready to use.

Directions

Step 1. Add club soda, lemongrass syrup, lime juice, orange juice, and mint leaves to a low ball glass

Step 2. Stir well

Step 3. Top with ginger beer

Step 4. Garnish with lime wheels and jalapeno slices

Step 5. Enjoy!