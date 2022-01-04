Zero-proof cocktail recipes to help you get through Dry January
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Happy New Year and Happy January, Chicago! For those of you who are participating in "Dry January" and taking a pause on drinking alcohol for a month -- or for those just looking for new, unique flavors to sip any time of day -- we've got some great recipes for you to enjoy the whole month and throughout the new year!
Instead of focusing on a Cocktail of the Week, we've got three non-alcoholic cocktails that you can make throughout the month. All three have been brought to us by our friends at Sunda New Asian thanks to Head Mixologist Nahm Kim.
Reset this year by taking part in Dry January with non-alcoholic versions of Sunda's favorite specialty cocktails like the Strawberry Field martini, Blackberry Limeade, or Grass Tiger cocktail! Or try all three and enjoy all the fun, unique flavors without having to worry about the alcohol sneaking up on you.
So, who's ready to mix things up?
Non-alcoholic Strawberry Fields Recipe:
Serves 1
Ingredients
• 2 ounces of fennel syrup
• 1 ounce of lemon juice
• 1 ounce of lime juice
• 1 ounce of orange juice
• 2 muddled strawberries
• Soda water
• Tri-cut strawberries for garnish
How to make fennel syrup: Combine 2 cups of sugar, 2 cups of water, and 1/2 cup of fennel seeds. Bring to a boil, then strain out fennel seeds. Cool before using.
Directions
Step 1: Muddle two strawberries
Step 2: In a shaker with ice, combine fennel syrup, lemon juice, lime juice, and muddled strawberries
Step 3. Shake well
Step 4. In a martini glass (or other glass of your choosing), pour in mixture.
Step 5. Top with soda water
Step 6. Garnish with tri-cut strawberries
Step 7. Enjoy!
Non-alcoholic Blackberry Limeade Recipe:
Serves 1
Ingredients
• 4 muddled blackberries
• 1.5 ounces of club soda
• 1.5 ounces of lime juice
• 1.5 ounces rosemary syrup
• Blackberries for garnish
• Rosemary sprig for garnish
How to make rosemary syrup: Simmer 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup of water, and 2 sprigs of rosemary (trimmed smaller pieces to fit into pot) until all the sugar dissolved. Let it chill, then strain to store in the fridge until ready to use.
Directions
Step 1. Muddle 4-5 fresh blackberries
Step 2. In a shaker with ice, combine club soda, lime juice, rosemary syrup, and muddled blackberries
Step 3. Shake well
Step 4. In a tall glass with ice, pour in mixture
Step 5. Garnish with skewered blackberry and rosemary sprig
Step 6. Enjoy!
Non-alcoholic Grass Tiger Recipe:
Serves 1
Ingredients
• 1.5 ounces of club soda
• 0.5 ounce of lemongrass syrup
• 0.5 ounce of lime juice
• 0.5 ounce of orange juice
• 4 to 6 mint leaves
• Ginger beer
• Lime wheels for garnish
• Jalapeno slices for garnish
How to make Lemongrass Syrup: Simmer 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup of water, and 3 stalks of lemongrass (trimmed smaller pieces to fit into pot) until all the sugar dissolved. Let it chill, then strain to store in the fridge until ready to use.
Directions
Step 1. Add club soda, lemongrass syrup, lime juice, orange juice, and mint leaves to a low ball glass
Step 2. Stir well
Step 3. Top with ginger beer
Step 4. Garnish with lime wheels and jalapeno slices
Step 5. Enjoy!
