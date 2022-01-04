ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnie-the-Pooh Is Now In the Public Domain

Matt Singer
 4 days ago
Films, music, and books created in the United States are protected under copyright law. But copyrights eventually expire, and when they do, those works enter the “public domain” which means anyone is free to share those works — or to create derivative works based on the original works without the original...

92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

