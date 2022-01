The Matrix Resurrections actress Ellen Hollman explained what working with Keanu Reeves was like. She also comments on whether he measures up to his reputation for kindness. “Keanu Reeves is not someone who desires attention, does not desire the limelight, he does not desire acknowledgment nor does he desire accolades,” Hollman told Looper. “He is by far the most humble artist that I have ever had the honor of meeting. As a fellow performer, who’s been in the industry for over 20 years, I can say that his heart and his kindness are what have allowed him to become the megastar that he is today.”

