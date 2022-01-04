ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Everything you need to know about the new Apple Music Voice Plan

By David Nield
Popular Science
Popular Science
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQSgG_0dcfh5qE00 Just make sure you don't yell at Siri too loudly in public. Roy Javier / Unsplash

There’s no longer just one Apple Music subscription: Apple has added a $5-per-month service to go along with its full-fat $10-a-month tier. At half the cost, the new Apple Music Voice Plan naturally doesn’t have all the features of the standard option, but it might be the one that suits you best.

As long as you haven’t previously tried out Apple Music, you can sample the Voice Plan for seven days for free: Open the Apple Music app on an iPhone running iOS 15.2 or later, and if you don’t see the offer to subscribe, tap your account icon (top right), then Manage Subscription . You can also say “Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial” to get going.

What you’ll get with the Apple Music Voice Plan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQZrG_0dcfh5qE00
Siri is at the center of the new Apple Music Voice Plan. Apple

The most enticing aspect of the Voice Plan is access to all 90 million songs in Apple Music’s streaming catalog. You can queue up any artist, song, or album, but you’ll have to use a voice command to do so—perhaps “Hey Siri, play Taylor Swift,” or “Hey Siri, play 90s rock”—rather than browsing the app interface.

Apple also gives you access to tens of thousands of playlists based around moods, activities, and genres. As you build up your listening history, you can access personalized mixes as well, based on recommended tracks as well as songs you’ve already heard. You can request music for a dinner party or a gym session, for example, or just ask to hear more music similar to the song you’re currently listening to.

Apple Music radio stations are included, and any device with Siri on board is compatible with the Voice Plan—that includes the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, AirPods, Apple TV, CarPlay, Apple Watch, and HomePod mini. Third-party integrations don’t work though, so you won’t be able to use devices like the Amazon Echo, Samsung Smart TVs, and Apple Music on Android.

[Related: What Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can and can’t do ]

The Voice Plan is great for quick and easy listening, though there are limitations. You can’t create custom playlists, and you can’t save tracks to your devices for offline use. If you need to build a carefully curated list of songs for your next road trip, the Apple Music Voice Plan isn’t for you—but if you just want to say “Hey Siri, play some party music” the next time you have friends around, maybe it is.

Some other extras you won’t get with the Voice Plan include support for Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio , as well as the lossless audio quality that comes with Apple Music’s standard subscription package. You won’t have any access to music videos through the Voice Plan either.

How to use the Apple Music Voice Plan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HWhL4_0dcfh5qE00
All your imported and purchased tracks will still be available in your library with the Voice Plan. David Nield

As we’ve outlined—and as the name of the plan suggests—almost every aspect of this subscription tier is controlled by your voice. The Apple Music app interface is simplified, and you’re encouraged to do everything with your vocal cords (some touch-enabled elements remain though, such as the ability to jump forward and backward through tracks).

When it comes to the voice commands you can use, saying “Hey Siri, play…” followed by anything you’d like to hear will work. You can name individual tracks, specific artists, or entire genres, for example. You can also ask Siri to pause, restart and skip songs. These Siri commands are exactly the same as they are in the standard Apple Music subscription package, and Apple has a full list you can refer to.

[Related: Simplify your life by creating routines for Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant ]

Use the commands “Hey Siri, I like this song,” and “Hey Siri, I don’t like this song,” to improve your recommendations, and you can say “Hey Siri, play some music I like” to queue up some tracks the Apple Music algorithms think you’ll enjoy. Open up the Apple Music app with the Voice Plan enabled and you’ll see plenty of suggestions for voice commands you can use.

While you can use the app to search for tracks and artists via taps on the screen, you can’t launch anything until you give Siri a voice command, and there’s no option to add streaming tracks to a playlist. You’ll still be able to control playback with a screen tap (so you can skip songs and turn on shuffle or repeat), and the interface will show you what’s coming up next as well—though if you want to jump to a specific track, you’ll need to tell Siri.

If you’re concerned about what may happen to your music collection if you’ve purchased or imported digital content to your Apple Music library, don’t be. If you have a library like this, it’ll still be accessible through the Apple Music app and will work just as it always has, so you can create playlists and browse your library in the app as normal. The Voice Plan element and the Siri control system only applies to songs streamed from Apple Music.

It’s also important to remember that the Voice Plan isn’t a fee to use Siri with Apple Music: If you subscribe to the standard $10 monthly plan, you can absolutely use Siri to control your music, and even if you haven’t signed up to the streaming component of Apple Music at all, you can still use the smart assistant to queue up and play songs from your library of purchased and imported tracks.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 55-inch QLED TV is ONLY $370 at Best Buy today

You don’t have to empty your savings account if you want to upgrade your home theater setup through 4K TV deals or QLED TV deals, as retailers are offering discounts on a wide variety of brands and models of TVs that cater to different preferences and budgets. One of the deals that you shouldn’t miss is Best Buy’s $280 discount for the 55-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV, which nearly halves its price to just $370 from its original price of $650.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
komando.com

Turn off this TV setting ASAP

With most tech gadgets, you get what you pay for. Often, that means cool features and high-quality visuals are limited to expensive devices. However, when it comes to TVs, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a five-star experience. Fiddling with your TV’s settings...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy's holiday flash sale ends tonight: Grab $13 headphones, cheap 4K TVs and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We're in that nebulous period between Black Friday and Christmas where deals materialize out of the ether and disappear just as fast. And Best Buy is fully embracing that approach with a surprise flash sale that began Friday. This flash sale ends tonight, but it is worth checking out while there's still time. Best Buy's sale brings a slew of great new offers, including over 50% off Sony-WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon January sales 2022: The best deals on AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Garmin watches and more

We made it. It’s 2022, and we’ve all Auld Lang Syned our way into the new year. But no sooner have the Boxing Day sales finished that our thoughts have turned to the January sales.Once considered the shopping event of the year, these events have been overshadowed somewhat by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to wake up early to snap up those January bargains.Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Library#Music Streaming#Streaming Music#Voice Commands#Apple Music Voice Plan#Iphone#Manage Subscription#Airpods#Carplay#Apple Watch
Gadget Flow

Most innovative gadgets of 2021

2021 brought us cutting-edge gadgets until the very end. From devices that make life easier at home to those that help us stay safe and healthy, these are the most innovative gadgets of 2021. Gadgets in 2021 were nothing short of awe-inspiring. Yes, this was the year LG introduced a...
ELECTRONICS
idownloadblog.com

Why iPhone keeps asking for your Apple ID password and how to fix it

Are you seeing repetitive verification popups or notifications on your iPhone asking to enter your Apple ID password? And even after entering the correct password, it reappears, asking for the password again! Here are the solutions to fix this and stop your iPhone, iPad, or Mac from asking for the Apple ID password again and again.
CELL PHONES
Vulture

All the Ways to Get Apple TV+ Without Paying

The fastest way to financial ruin is paying full price for every streaming service out there. To keep you solvent, we’re constantly watching for new deals, promotions, and full-on freebies. Check back here or follow us on Twitter for updates. The Big Apple TV+ Deal. Yes, the biggest company...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
iPad
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
theapplepost.com

This is what Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset will probably look like

Apple is widely rumored to be developing a new AR/VR headset that is anticipated to launch before the end of 2022. As the expected launch nears for the long-awaited device, concept creator Ian Zelbo has shared renders showing what the new headset will probably look like based on earlier sketches that claimed to show a “late-stage prototype” of the upcoming AR/VR wearable.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Hidden iPhone trick lets you see which apps are spying on you

It’s no secret that Apple in recent years has made user privacy a key differentiating feature for the iPhone. You might recall, for example, that Apple with iOS 14.5 introduced a tool called App Tracking Transparency. The tool essentially allows users to dictate which apps are able to track their activity across other applications and websites.
CELL PHONES
Macworld

These are the best prices for every Apple product

The holiday shopping frenzy may be over, but we keep a check on the best Apple deals throughout the year. If you’re looking to gift Apple products this January, or even looking to buy for yourself, Macworld has scoured the web for the best prices on everything from Macs to MacBooks, iPads to iPhones, Apple Watch to Apple TV, and more.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches

Table of Contents Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops MacBook Pro (Intel Core i5) 13″ Display with Touch Bar Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iMac Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + Free Apple AirPods Pro The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Apple HomePod Mini Bundle Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops The Christmas shopping blitz has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean great Apple deals aren’t still available in time for the holidays. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend to...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS fitness smartwatch lets you take calls at the push of a button

Blend fitness into your life with the Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS fitness smartwatch. This health gadget lets you take and make calls right from your wrist. It’s also compatible with voice assistants like Google Assistant, Siri, or Bixby. That way, you can use your phone’s voice assistant to ask questions, send texts, manage smart home devices, and more. And, of course, you get all the health features you expect. Monitor your heart rate, sleep, hydration, and more to stay informed. Also, the fitness features include access to 25+ indoor and GPS sports apps. Meanwhile, safety and tracking features like incident detection and triggered assistant alerts send emergency notifications to your contacts with your location. While you exercise or go about your day, you’ll also have all the essentials on your wrist, like music and calendar reminders. Finally, the battery runs for up to 9 days.
ELECTRONICS
Popular Science

Popular Science

24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy