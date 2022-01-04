ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken Assign Joey Daccord and Kole Lind to Charlotte

By Nicholas Niedzielski
gocheckers.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a stint with Seattle the taxi squad, Joey Daccord and Kole Lind...

gocheckers.com

Comments / 0

Related
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Daccord
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte#Seattle#Checkers
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Senators-Kraken game postponed

2022-01-03 19:52:45 GMT+00:00 - The Senators' road game against the expansion Seattle Kraken on Thursday has been postponed due to COVID-related issues with Ottawa's roster. The NHL announced the postponement on Monday hours after the Senators placed defenseman Thomas Chabot and forwards Zach Sanford and Chris Tierney in the league's COVID-19 protocol.
NHL
gocheckers.com

Cole Schwindt Named AHL Rookie of the Month For December

Cole Schwindt came up big in December, and his strong play has earned him AHL Rookie of the Month honors. The 20-year-old notched 10 points (2g, 8a) in eight games during December, tying for the league rookie lead over that stretch while doing it in the fewest number of games.
NHL
icehogs.com

Forward Josiah Slavin Assigned to IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled forward MacKenzie Entwistle to the active roster from the taxi squad and re-assigned forward Josiah Slavin to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 7 against...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy