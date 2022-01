The Belgian tactician was left gutted with the turnout of fans as Ingwe picked their third win of the season against Simba wa Nairobi. AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has called on the club’s faithful to come out in large numbers and support the team after they beat Nairobi City Stars 1-0 in an FKF Premier League fixture on Wednesday.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 19 HOURS AGO