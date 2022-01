Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) suggested that the Capitol rioters were jealous of all the gains Black Lives Matter protestors made in 2020. On Sunday, Meijer appeared on Meet The Press, where he credited the Jan. 6 insurrection as a “riot envy” that Donald Trump supporters had against liberal social justice activists the year before, Daily Mail reports. He also claimed that Democrats were feeling envious of Republicans in ‘less dramatic ways’ and held up ‘progressives’ calls to pack the Supreme Court.

