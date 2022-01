Amir Khan has expressed concern over a lack of drug testing ahead of his fight against Kell Brook.The long-time British rivals will finally meet in the boxing ring on 19 February when they clash in Manchester, but Khan has spoken out about the surprising lack of drug tests during his camp.Speaking to iFL TV, the former light welterweight champion said: “I just sent a message to my wife the other day. I also copied my lawyer into it and it said: ‘Can you please push whoever – Sky or Boxxer, Mr Shalom, Ben Shalom – saying the testing needs to...

