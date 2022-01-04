ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars fans are planning a 'clown out' for the season finale to protest owner Shad Khan

By Andrew Joseph
Sunday’s Week 18 game against the Indianapolis Colts will finally bring an end to the dismal 2021 season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and anyone who watches that game may notice a trend amongst the crowd at TIAA Bank Field.

There should be quite a few clowns in the stands.

Between the disastrous hiring (and subsequent firing) of Urban Meyer and the horrible play on the field, almost nothing has gone right for Jacksonville this season. And after NFL Network reported that owner Shad Khan decided to retain general manager Trent Baalke for next season, a vocal faction of the Jaguars fanbase had seen enough.

They changed their social media avatars to a clown emoji with Khan’s mustache — a movement that has seemed to catch on with Jags Twitter.

And for Sunday’s game, fans are trying to put on a “clown out” to catch Khan’s attention during the season finale. They want Baalke, who is in his first season as the full-time GM, fired. They don’t want to wait for it to happen either.

Khan is the kind of owner who would put security on alert to confiscate clown attire, so we’ll have to see how much clown gear makes it to the stands. But good on those Jaguars fans for at least trying something — it’s way more admirable than simply accepting mediocrity.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

