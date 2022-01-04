ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buy This Nail Polish, And You'll Get Free Content For Halo Infinite & Forza Horizon 5

By Fraser Gilbert
purexbox.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn one of the most random partnerships we've seen in some time, Xbox has teamed up with leading nail polish brand OPI to introduce an "Xbox-inspired Spring 2022 Collection" — complete with free in-game content for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. The new collection will launch in...

