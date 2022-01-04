ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Curtis

Here's the first-word strategy that will help you win Wordle every single time

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Like many of you, I’m COMPLETELY obsessed with Wordle, the one-a-day word guessing game that’s a combination of Mastermind and a crossword puzzle that’s sweeping the internet.

And I think I’ve discovered the correct opening strategy, so much so that I had to share it with the world.

WARNING: If you want to keep blissfully playing the game your way, stop reading and go see if there’s a new Wordle. Otherwise? Read on!

The concept of the game is to start off with a guess of a five-letter word and see what letters are either correct and in the wrong spot or are correct and in the RIGHT spot. You want to open with a word that will help you not waste one of your six guesses, right?

So here’s what I’ve been doing since I started playing: I open with one word and one word only: WEIRD.

Why WEIRD? Because it has two vowels and what I think of as a commonly used consonant in “D.” That way, either I eliminate one or two vowels or — like in certain puzzles, I get two vowels right off the bat.

There are only five vowels (sorry, “Y,” for this purpose, you’re not as useful). One turn tells you SO much.

It doesn’t have to be WEIRD, either. I shared this idea with my For The Win colleagues and Blake Schuster informed me he leads with HEALS, which I think might be even better with an “S” revealing if you’ve got a plural.

The point is: Always start with a two-vowel word. Boom. You’ll never lose a Wordle game again.

