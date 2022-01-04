ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

White Neighborhood Complains About NYC’s ‘Racial And Ethnic’ COVID-19 Testing Plan

By Bruce C.T. Wright
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 4 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QzGUO_0dcfeG4f00
People line up to get Covid-19 testing and vaccination in the heart of Harlem, New York City, on December 19, 2021. | Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

As the country buckles down amid the current surge of COVID-19 infections, residents in one predominately white New York City neighborhood have criticized the city’s plan that it says prioritizes testing and treatment along “racial and ethnic” lines. The Big Apple’s infection rate has been spiking in recent weeks, including in Staten Island’s South Shore neighborhood, where a city councilmember said his constituents “are being turned away after waiting for hours” for COVID-19 testing provided by the city.

A staffer for City Councilman Joe Borelli, who represents Staten Island, informed New York City’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene of the issue and was reportedly told in response that “they would prioritize neighborhoods flagged by the city’s Taskforce on Racial Inclusion & Equity,” according to the New York Post.

A list of city neighborhoods that are “most impacted by COVID-19” and “have a high percentage of other health and socioeconomic disparities” included dozens of racially diverse communities in the city. Three neighborhoods in Staten Island were ranked 33rd — last — on the list.

“I think we are clearly not on their racial and ethnic rubric priority list,” Borelli told the New York Post.

New York City health officials responded in part by telling the Post that communities that have “borne the brunt of this pandemic due to structural racism” were being prioritized.

The city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene explained last month in a letter inviting proposals for “Public Health Vending Machines” that it is “committed to improving health outcomes for all New Yorkers by explicitly advancing racial equity and social justice. Racial equity does not mean simply treating everyone equally, but rather, allocating resources and services in such a way that explicitly addresses barriers imposed by structural racism (i.e. policies and institutional practices that perpetuate racial inequity) and White privilege (i.e. historical and contemporary advantages in access to resources and opportunities afforded to White people) so that all people have access to what they need to enjoy full, healthy lives.”

Ironically, in 2020 at what seemed like the height of the pandemic, an ABC News analysis found that white neighborhoods had more access to COVID-19 testing sites at a time when Black and Latino communities were being hit the hardest by the effects of the coronavirus.

“We’ve been to locations that are predominantly African American where everyone had insurance and they couldn’t get tested,” Dr. Ala Stanford, a decorated and revered physician who is hailed as a health champion for Black communities, said at the time.

Interestingly enough, there were no complaints coming from Staten Island’s South Shore — or any other white communities — back then.

This is America.

Mainstream Media Slammed For ‘Anti-Black’ Omicron News Coverage ‘Spreading Misinformation’

1. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJwnT_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 1 of 82

2. Davante Adams, NFL player

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOjjp_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 2 of 82

3. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer

3 of 82

4. Usain Bolt, Olympic gold medalist

4 of 82

5. Sen. Cory Booker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11UfbX_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 5 of 82

6. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta mayor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ndJRe_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 6 of 82

7. Jaylen Brown, NBA player

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ReSne_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 7 of 82

8. Herman Cain, former presidential candidate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cdG5o_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 8 of 82

9. Nick Cannon, entertainer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=176MHe_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 9 of 82

10. Ben Carson, former HUD Secretary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10DVbP_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 10 of 82

11. Cedric Ceballos, former NBA player

11 of 82

12. Dave Chappelle, comedian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tsLY2_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 12 of 82

13. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHyqm_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 13 of 82

14. Eugene Daniels, journalist

14 of 82

15. Jacob Desvarieux, guitarist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DEfCz_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 15 of 82

16. Manu Dibango, musician

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IoHjV_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 16 of 82

17. Andre Dickens, Atlanta Mayor-Elect

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OkpUz_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 17 of 82

18. Dennis Dickson, NYPD employee

18 of 82

19. Kevin Durant, NBA star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYkrb_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 19 of 82

20. Larry Edgeworth

20 of 82

21. Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQDeH_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 21 of 82

22. Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba

22 of 82

23. Patrick Ewing, basketball legend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ys4O8_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 23 of 82

24. Ronald Fenty, Rihanna's dad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QUgDd_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 24 of 82

25. Vivica A. Fox, actress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W2bCC_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 25 of 82

26. Cori "Coco" Gauff, tennis star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N71Tu_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 26 of 82

27. Jimmy Glenn, legendary boxing trainer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNKZv_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 27 of 82

28. Rudy Gobert

28 of 82

29. Louis Gossett Jr., actor, philanthropist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qckq3_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 29 of 82

30. Lee Green, former college hoops star

30 of 82

31. Charles Gregory, Tyler Perry's makeup artrist

31 of 82

32. Lewis Hamilton, Formula One driver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tmm1e_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 32 of 82

33. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub

33 of 82

34. Barry Harris, pioneering jazz pianist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qcULk_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 34 of 82

35. Conan Harris, Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husband

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xk8Cf_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 35 of 82

36. Antoine Hodge, opera singer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKJ8B_0dcfeG4f00

Source:GoFundMe 36 of 82

37. Mike Huckaby, techno music pioneer and DJ

37 of 82

38. Callum Hudson-Odoi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D5iJS_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 38 of 82

39. DL Hughley, comedian

39 of 82

40. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer

40 of 82

41. Jesse and Jacqueline Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ux5va_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 41 of 82

42. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler

42 of 82

43. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, actor

43 of 82

44. Paul Johnson, house music DJ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVZX8_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 44 of 82

45. Jim Jones, rapper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oguWp_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 45 of 82

46. Brad "Scarface" Jordan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYKao_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 46 of 82

47. DeAndre Jordan, NBA star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36j7bB_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 47 of 82

48. Tim Lester, NFL star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5YJM_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 48 of 82

49. LL Cool J

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqjip_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 49 of 82

50. James Mahoney, pulmonologist

50 of 82

51. Ellis Marsalis Jr., musician

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=368id5_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 51 of 82

52. DeRay McKesson, activist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49VLND_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 52 of 82

53. Von Miller, NFL star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25aSvT_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 53 of 82

54. Nicki Minaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JX1Aa_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 54 of 82

56. Wisconsin Rep. Rep. Gwen Moore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BTkJU_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 56 of 82

57. Lloyd Porter, small business owner in Brooklyn

57 of 82

58. U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxuEd_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 58 of 82

59. Charley Pride, country music legend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q33tL_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 59 of 82

60. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GfRrw_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 60 of 82

61. Biden Adviser, Rep. Cedric Richmond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MQvB9_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 61 of 82

62. Arnie Robinson Jr., Olympian

62 of 82

63. Chris Rock, actor and comedian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lt1If_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 63 of 82

64. Wallace Roney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VhLp9_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 64 of 82

66. Shaka Smart, University Of Texas Men's Basketball Coach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hENO5_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 66 of 82

67. Troy Sneed, gospel singer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dMXil_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 67 of 82

68. Sage Steele

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UkwFS_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 68 of 82

69. Oliver "DJ Black N Mild" Stokes Jr.

69 of 82

70. Michael Strahan, 'Good Morning America' host, former NFL star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U2OHs_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 70 of 82

71. Carole Sutton, actress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37JUqw_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 71 of 82

72. Chucky Thompson, music producer, 53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZxV4R_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 72 of 82

73. Jeffrey "DJ Jazzy Jeff" Townes

73 of 82

74. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGc8U_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 74 of 82

75. Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QhUz4_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 75 of 82

76. Jo Thompson, singer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36zHkL_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 76 of 82

77. Karl-Anthony Towns' parents, Jacqueline Cruz and Karl-Anthony Towns Sr.

77 of 82

78. Coby White, NBA player

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3WtW_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 78 of 82

79. Juan Williams, Fox News Host

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V910A_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 79 of 82

80. Wendy Williams, talk show host

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztehq_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 80 of 82

81. Randall Woodfin, Mayor of Birmingham, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ST390_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 81 of 82

82. Zumbi, rapper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAuvn_0dcfeG4f00

Source:Getty 82 of 82

White Neighborhood Complains About NYC’s ‘Racial And Ethnic’ COVID-19 Testing Plan was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Fox News

Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor, dead at 94

Sidney Poitier, the beloved Oscar-winning actor, has died. He was 94. The star's death was confirmed to Fox News on Friday by the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office. Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Davis also held a press conference on Friday morning where he remembered the film icon as an "actor and film director, an entrepreneur, civil and human rights activist and, latterly, a diplomat.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Cold kills 22 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Pakistan resort

At least 22 people, including 10 children, died in a popular mountain resort town in Pakistan after being stuck in their vehicles overnight during a heavy snowstorm as temperatures plummeted, officials said Saturday. Most of the victims died of hypothermia, officials said. Among them was an Islamabad police officer and...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedric Ceballos
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Rihanna
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Ayanna Pressley
CBS News

Alec Baldwin insists he is complying with cell phone search warrant

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that any suggestion he's not complying with the investigation into last fall's deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set is a lie. At issue is a search warrant for Baldwin's cell phone, which authorities hope can provide information helpful in the probe. Baldwin was holding a revolver during a rehearsal for his movie "Rust" on October 21 when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film's director.
CELEBRITIES
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy