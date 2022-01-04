iLearn: Managing Combined Courses

Starting and running a successful business is not an easy feat no matter who is attempting to do so. It involves numerous personal qualities both inherent and acquired. On top of this, industry insight and expertise are extremely valuable attributes. All this is not to say there are a limited number of people who have the ability to pull off a profitable business - it is possible for anyone to be successful in their endeavors given the right direction. Someone may have a wonderful idea for a product or the drive to work endlessly towards a goal. However, without the knowledge of how to make connections or how to properly market what they are doing, they may be doomed. This is where learning comes into play. Cher Wang, the co-founder of HTC, summed up this ideal, "It takes humility to realise that we don't know everything, not to rest on our laurels, and to know that we must keep learning and observing. If we don't, we can be sure some startup will be there to take our place."

