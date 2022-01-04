ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

iLearn: Managing Combined Courses

tntech.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you teaching multiple sections of a course? Have an undergraduate and graduate section that use similar material? Is there...

blogs.tntech.edu

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Online Community Management Courses

For any business, an engaged online community can be of great value. But creating, engaging, and growing these communities can be a challenge. There are, however, several courses you can attend to learn the secrets of community management. Below, we’ve listed down the seven best courses for community management.
FACEBOOK
tntech.edu

Adding & Organizing Content in iLearn

The Content tool in iLearn is relatively simple and straightforward. In this workshop, we will cover the basics as well as demonstrate some other things you can do in the Content area. Want to know more about how students are using content? Join the Center for Innovation in Teaching and Learning staff on Thursday, January 6th at 11 am.
COOKEVILLE, TN
scetv.org

R2S courses coming soon!

You've been asking...and we're happy to announce we'll be offering R2S courses in 2022!. ETV Education is pleased to announce we'll be offering at least two Read to Succeed (R2S) courses beginning soon in 2022. These courses had previously been offered by ETV in conjunction with PBS under our TeacherLine Southeast program. While that program is no longer in operation, we're pleased to announce we are now able to offer the courses ourselves through our ETV LEARN program.
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

The Bright Side of the Virtual Classroom

A calamity to be endured – this was how I first reacted to the idea of teaching to rows of faces inside squares on a screen. It was March of 2020 when my university shut down in-person classes. Almost two years later, I find myself thinking about aspects of the virtual classroom that I am going to miss. Has something about me changed? Has my comfort with face-to-face contact eroded with so much isolation? A few weeks ago I paid attention as I taught what was to be my last class on Zoom. What was I actually enjoying?
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Cookeville, TN
Cookeville, TN
Education
casscountyonline.com

Ivy Tech Kokomo to offer courses to prepare for Supply Chain Management jobs

KOKOMO, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo will begin offering classes in January to prepare graduates to move directly into jobs in the supply chain and logistics field. The part-time Supply Chain Management program is also geared to benefit current employees interested in moving up in their careers.
KOKOMO, IN
bleepingcomputer.com

This $39 course helps you become an expert in cyber risk management

Developed by the United States Government, the Risk Management Framework (RMF) provides a clear playbook for security and privacy within any large organization. If you want to work in the lucrative world of cybersecurity, understanding the RMF is an important step. The NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks course helps...
COMPUTERS
The 74

Researching High-Quality Curriculum in Real Schools, in Real Time

It’s time to get serious about innovation in education. And we don’t just mean more ed tech. The pandemic caused tremendous disruption to U.S. schools this past year and a half — cutting off kids from teachers, peers and learning routines. To simply return to business as usual would be to shortchange students and communities. […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honors Student#Innovation#Ilearn
Tech Times

Best Online Entrepreneirship Courses

Starting and running a successful business is not an easy feat no matter who is attempting to do so. It involves numerous personal qualities both inherent and acquired. On top of this, industry insight and expertise are extremely valuable attributes. All this is not to say there are a limited number of people who have the ability to pull off a profitable business - it is possible for anyone to be successful in their endeavors given the right direction. Someone may have a wonderful idea for a product or the drive to work endlessly towards a goal. However, without the knowledge of how to make connections or how to properly market what they are doing, they may be doomed. This is where learning comes into play. Cher Wang, the co-founder of HTC, summed up this ideal, "It takes humility to realise that we don't know everything, not to rest on our laurels, and to know that we must keep learning and observing. If we don't, we can be sure some startup will be there to take our place."
ECONOMY
masoncounty.com

Teachers say 'no confidence' in Pioneer superintendent

A majority of teachers in the Pioneer School District have given a vote of "no confidence" to Superintendent Jill Diehl, and have asked her to resign. The Pioneer Education Association submitted the letter to the Pioneer School Board at its Dec. 14 meeting. In the letter, the group states that if Diehl does not resign, the board should ask her to do so.
EDUCATION
sciencetimes.com

10 of the Highest Paying Science Jobs for Math Graduates

When it comes to choosing a career, there is a lot to consider. In addition to whether or not a certain profession is interesting to you, you also need to evaluate salary expectations, promotion opportunities, and the industry´s safety. In an ever-evolving job market, this can be quite a difficult task. Fortunately, science and mathematics meet all of these requirements. Here are 10 of the highest paying science jobs for math graduates and their average annual salary:
SCIENCE
The Independent

Schools can switch to online lessons if they have shortage of teachers, education secretary says

Schools in England have been given the go-ahead to send pupils home and return to online teaching, if they have a critical shortage of teachers.The advice comes in an open letter from Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary – one day after he announced the return of mask-wearing in secondary school classes.Teaching “remotely” will be considered acceptable “if operational challenges caused by workforce shortages make delivery of face-to-face teaching impossible”, Mr Zahawi writes.“This should only be on a short-term measure and settings should return to full-time in-person attendance for all pupils as soon as practicable,” the letter adds.In universities, face-to-face learning...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
gpkmedia.com

Gov. Signs Education Expansions For New Mexico Nurses, Teachers

Gov. Grisham has approved a total of $17 million to expand nursing education and support a debt relief program through federal relief funding allocated during the 2021 second special session. The Higher Education Program Development Enhancement Fund for nursing will receive $15 million to expand enrollment and graduation of students...
EDUCATION
mysoutex.com

Educating the next educators

Quality educators are in high demand across the country, and the next generation of those educators might well be walking the halls of A.C. Jones High School right now. The teaching and training program of study in the Beeville ISD’s Career and Technical Education program is aimed at helping develop future educators.
BEEVILLE, TX
nurseryworld.co.uk

Training Special Report - On course

The pandemic has challenged settings to adapt to new situations and respond more quickly to the needs of children and families. Many settings now believe they are operating in a new normal based on this experience. Inevitably questions are being asked about what kinds of skills and professionalisms are needed...
EDUCATION
MarketWatch

‘We have to be agile’: School closures rise again as more teachers and students test positive for omicron

First came holiday-season flight cancellations and now come short-term school closures and virtual learning. COVID-19’s omicron variant continues to disrupt American life. Many school districts across the country, mostly clustered in the northeast, are temporarily switching to remote instruction as students and teachers return from holiday break in the middle of skyrocketing COVID-19 case counts.
EDUCATION
Motley Fool

Is Remote Learning a Threat to American Campus Communities?

There is a clear trend toward online and hybrid instruction options in colleges across the United States, and this isn't likely to change anytime soon. While this may seem like a negative catalyst for student housing operators like American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC), Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel isn't so sure. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Dec. 16, Frankel and fellow Fool.com contributor Jason Hall discuss why remote learning isn't nearly as much of a threat as you might think.
COLLEGES
The Conversation U.S.

College students with young kids – especially mothers – find themselves in a time crunch

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea We found that college students who have children had significantly less time for college than their childless peers – about 4.3 hours less per week, to be specific – and that this “time poverty” is greatest for mothers of preschool-age children. That’s according to a 2021 study of 11,195 U.S. college students. Our study found other trends as well. Student parents also often had to care for children while they were studying. The most “time-poor” parents sacrificed a great deal more of their free time for their studies...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy