(NAPSI)—For many, the past year has been a reminder that they can take important steps in taking charge of their own health and well-being. Now that it’s time for new resolutions, making a positive change for some can mean quitting tobacco. Whether it’s cigarettes, dip, e-cigarettes or some other form, quitting tobacco is often at the top of lists of health-related resolutions. However, one reason it’s frequently on resolutions lists is it can take several attempts to quit for good.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO