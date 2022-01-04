ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron's Gone Wrong (4K UHD Review)

By Stephen Bjork
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine, Octavio E. Rodriguez. Locksmith Animation/20th Century Animation (20th Century Studios) Ron’s Gone Wrong is the first feature film from Locksmith Animation, created in partnership with DNEG (which provided the actual computer animation services). Locksmith was founded by Sarah Smith and Julie Lockhart, both of whom served as...

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Writer-Director Sarah Smith And Writer Peter Baynham On Exploring Friendship In A “World Of Screens And Online Relationships”

In a world where technology has so much influence in the lives of children, there’s always going to be an underlying fear for parents that their kids will struggle to make real connections. As parents themselves, it was important for Ron’s Gone Wrong writer-director Sarah Smith (alongside director Jean-Philippe Vine) and writer Peter Baynham to demonstrate a balance between that fear and the reality that this technology is not inherently a bad thing. The film follows Barney Pudowski (Jack Dylan Grazer), a lonely middle-schooler who has trouble connecting with his classmates who all have B*Bots, a robot companion that claims to be...
Old Fashioned Way, The (Blu-ray Review)

Paramount Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) The Old Fashioned Way isn’t always considered to be in the same league with other W.C. Fields classics like The Bank Dick or It’s a Gift, but it’s an interesting film for a variety of reasons. Directed by the underrated William Beaudine, it’s not as breezily paced as those two films, and it bogs down a little during the musical numbers. Yet it’s filled with classic bits, even if they don’t always flow together smoothly. In that sense, The Old Fashioned Way is to The Bank Dick as A Night at the Opera was to Duck Soup for The Marx Brothers. The story is also more involved, and there’s even a bit of pathos at the end.
Flesh for Frankenstein 4K reviewed, plus new Ghostbusters: Afterlife & Collection details, and Godfather Trilogy, Constantine & Edge of Tomorrow are coming in UHD!

We’re taking it a little easy here at The Bits this week, especially in this stretch between the holidays, so that our whole team can relax, unwind, and focus on family and whatnot. But we do have a good post today with release news, a new disc review, and a bit of a look ahead at a few new 4K UHD catalog titles that we expect to arrive sometime in the new year. As always, let’s start with the review first...
Summer of 84 (4K UHD Review)

Francois Simard, Anouk Whissell, Yoann-Karl Whissell. Brightlight Pictures (Gunpowder & Sky) The filmmakers behind the 2015 cult favorite Turbo Kid returned three years later with Summer of 84, a nostalgia-driven suspense thriller with a little more going on under the surface than most are likely to give it credit for. The setup is that a group of young teenagers begin to suspect that their next door neighbor is a serial killer, but proving it is going to be difficult since he’s a police officer. They stake out his house and attempt to get evidence in order to persuade their parents and the police to take them seriously, but whether they can do it without getting caught is another matter.
Dune (aka Dune: Part One) (4K UHD Review)

Legendary Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) In the history of science fiction, there have been a number of high-concept works that cut through the trappings of genre pulp (robots, laser guns, aliens) to describe timeless stories of the human condition. Among the best are Arthur C. Clarke’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, Isaac Asimov’s Foundation Trilogy, and Ray Bradbury’s The Martian Chronicles. As good as any of them, however, is Frank Herbert’s Dune. Set many thousands of years in the future, it’s a multi-layered tale of two great royal houses (the Atreides and Harkonnen) which are engaged in a struggle to control the most valuable planet in the universe... Dune (also known as Arrakis), and its all-important export, the spice melange that makes space travel, longer life, and prescience possible. The rightful heir to the planet, young Paul Atreides, is the product of an ancient genetic breeding program. His is more than a political struggle though; before the story is fully told, Paul will become Muad’Dib—a prophet who will help the native people of Arrakis to reclaim their world, and help the human race to reclaim its identity. Richly steeped in political, cultural, and ecological detail, with no small measure of commentary on religion, gender dynamics, and colonialism, Dune essentially predicted the global geo-politics of the next half century, yet remains as relevant today as ever. Herbert’s novel won both the Hugo and Nebula awards for science fiction literature and inspired multiple sequels. It remains one of the most highly-regarded novels of all time.
The Toolbox Murders 4K UHD coming 1/18 from Blue Underground

Blue Underground Opens the Tool Shed to Release One of the Most Shocking Slashers of All Time in 4K Ultra HD. Blue Underground invites you to ring in the New Year with one of the most sadistic and controversial slashers of all time. On January 18, the cult distributor plans to dust off the old toolshed with a brand-new release of The Toolbox Murders. Dennis Donnelly’s notorious exploitation classic makes its debut on 4K Ultra HD with a new Blu-ray combo that has been scanned in 4K 16-bit from the uncut original negative.
Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
3 new Netflix series with 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores have viewers flipping out

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are back today I’ve said it before, and my opinion on this has only solidified with the passage of time. With the debut of the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, the overall franchise that it’s part of is more than just one of the best Netflix series available to binge right now on the streamer. It will unquestionably go down as one of the all-time best in the history of the platform. Critics seem to agree. The new season of the series — which succeeded three seasons of the...
Kevin Costner Box Office Flop Turning Into Major Netflix Hit

When The Guardian hit box offices, it didn’t seem like fans were too thrilled or interested in the movie. But Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher’s flop of a film has been climbing the charts on Netflix. Over the course of the past week, it actually made it into Netflix’s Top 25 list.
Thousands of fans are begging Netflix to un-cancel one of its biggest duds of 2021

Netflix released a ton of critically acclaimed and buzzy, unmissable content this year, from TV series like Maid and Arcane to original movies like The Harder They Fall and The Power of the Dog. Meanwhile, for my money, one highly anticipated Netflix TV series this year was far and away the title that simultaneously had the biggest fan base awaiting its release — and turned into one of the biggest surprise duds of 2021 for the streamer. So much so, that Netflix decided not to renew it for a second season less than a month after its release. We’re referring, of course, to Cowboy Bebop. Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved Japanese anime about a group of bounty hunters set in the future.
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
Laurence Fishburne Got Real About Why You Won't See Him in The Matrix Resurrections

Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus is one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history. The Matrix character, who, at one point, was living inside the Matrix, protected Zion in the films, helping free humans from the Matrix. His character was a vital part of the first three Matrix movies, alongside Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. Morpheus (voiced by Fishburne) was even part of The Matrix Online, a game created and released following the first three films. But when The Matrix Resurrections premieres at the end of 2021, Fishburne won't be a part of the film.
Here's Why '1883' Star Isabel May (a.k.a. Elsa Dutton) Looks So Familar

1883, the highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, has a blockbuster cast, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton, but one new star-in-the-making holds her own against these stellar actors. Isabel May plays young Elsa Dutton, teenage daughter of James and Margaret (portrayed by Tim and Faith). Elsa...
MOVIES

