LAFC Acquires $100,000 In Allocation Money From Inter Miami CF In Exchange For Midfielder Bryce Duke

By LAFC Communications
lafc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFC announced today that the club has acquired $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2022 from Inter Miami CF in exchange for midfielder Bryce Duke. LAFC could receive up to an additional $75,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met. “We want to thank Bryce for his...

www.lafc.com

