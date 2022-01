Here are five things to know about the upcoming new album from Shinedown. One of the most highly-anticipated new albums of 2022 is the upcoming set from Shinedown. Brent Smith and company have been working on the new music over the past two years, and the upcoming release will mark their follow-up to 2018’s “Attention Attention.” In advance of the new release, here are five things to know about the upcoming album.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO