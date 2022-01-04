ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

General Motors fourth-quarter U.S. auto sales drop 43%

By Reuters
kitco.com
 1 day ago

Jan 4 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) reported a second straight drop in quarterly...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

US: Ford Sold Over 27,000 Mustang Mach-E SUVs In 2021

Ford brand reports 167,545 vehicle sales in December in the U.S. (down 14.9% year-over-year). The year-to-date number is 1,819,026 (down 6.2%). The decrease is mostly associated with the production constraints as the demand remains strong. Meanwhile, sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) increased 121% year-over-year to...
ECONOMY
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Vehicles#Reuters#Toyota Motor Corp
arcamax.com

Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Toyota Unseats GM as Top U.S. Automaker for First Time

For the first time in 90 years, General Motors has officially been dethroned as the top car seller in the U.S. after Toyota sold 2.3 million vehicles last year. Paulina Likos, an investing reporter at U.S News & World Report, said that the Japanese auto giant's 2021 success is linked to its large stockpile of semiconductor chips that allowed it to continue producing vehicles while others lagged behind. Likos noted that both GM and Toyota noted that this is unlikely to be a long-term trend and pointed to both automakers' push to become EV leaders. "I think what's great in this EV market is that there are so many different competitors, and certainly both GM and Toyota are trying to be leaders in this space," she said.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ford stock pulls back from two-decade high after December U.S. sales fall 17% from a year ago

Shares of Ford Motor Co. dropped 2.0% in morning trading Thursday, after the auto maker reported a 17.1% year-over-year decline in total U.S. auto sales in December, to 173,740 vehicles. Truck sales dropped 15.5% to 91,699 and SUV sales fell 11.1% to 77,377 vehicles, while sales of electrified vehicles surged 121.1% to 12,284 EVs. For 2021, Ford said its EV sales grew 36% faster than the segment overall for the year, and its total EV sales was second only to Tesla Inc. . Within trucks, Ford said December F-Series sales fell 15.7% to 62,496, Transit sales slumped 45.3% to 8,521 and Ranger sales fell 29.2% to 6,992. Within SUVs, Explorer sales dropped 20.6% to 20,715, Edge sales slid 8.7% to 11,456 and Escape sales shed 38.4% to 10,704. For cars, Mustang sales declined 7.5% to 4,564. Ford's stock has run up 66.8% over the past three months, as it closed Tuesday at the highest price since Aug. 10, 2001, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have climbed 19.8%, Tesla's stock has hiked up 45.4% and the S&P 500 has advanced 10.0%.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
AFP

General Motors unveils electric Silverado, its top-selling truck

General Motors formally launched its all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Wednesday, an emission-free version of its top-selling vehicle. Mary Barra, chief executive of the Detroit automaker, unveiled the behemoth vehicle in a virtual appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show that also showcased other new EV and autonomous technologies. GM, which has announced a series of major investment drives around all electric and self-driving vehicles over the last 18 months, began taking reservations for the 2024 Silverado at 1800 GMT. "Charge up your imagination," reads Chevrolet's reservation page for the EV Silverado. "Smart. Agile. Aerodynamic. Fast. Not typically what you think of when you think of a truck."
DETROIT, MI
Washington Post

Toyota overtakes GM as America’s top-selling automaker

The top title in American auto sales last year ultimately came down to the almighty chip. In a year where semiconductor shortages have vexed the industry, triggering production stoppages amid robust demand, Toyota and its stockpile of computer chips managed to snap General Motors’ 90-year run as the nation’s top-selling automaker. It’s the first time a foreign manufacturer has claimed the top slot, an unexpected (and analysts say, probably short-lived) byproduct of the topsy-turvy pandemic auto market.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Ford Motor posts 6.8% fall in 2021 U.S. auto sales

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Wednesday posted a 6.8% fall in 2021 U.S. vehicle sales, after the automaker was forced to delay deliveries due to lingering supply-chain bottlenecks and a global chip shortage. The Detroit automaker sold 1,905,955 vehicles in 2021, compared to 2,044,744 vehicles a...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

U.S. private payrolls surge in December; Omicron seen sapping momentum

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in December, pointing to underlying labor market strength, but sky-rocketing COVID-19 infections could slow momentum in the months ahead. Private payrolls surged by 807,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday. Data for November...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abccolumbia.com

Consumer News: Is holiday spending hurting your wallet? Toyota takes over as the leader in U.S. auto sales and more

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial. CNN– After nearly a century at the top, General Motors is no longer the leader in U.S. auto sales. Toyota has taken the top spot for the first time. GM partly blamed manufacturing supply shortages for its decline, but Toyota also builds most of the vehicles it sells in the U.S. in America. Toyota says 70% of its vehicles sold in the country are built at five U.S. plants.
COLUMBIA, SC
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 5.35% to $1,088.12 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 3.34% to 15,100.17 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.07% to 36,407.11. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $155.37 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
CNBC

Ford beats out Tesla to become the auto industry's top growth stock in 2021

DETROIT – Shares of Ford Motor soared by roughly 140% last year, beating Tesla, its larger crosstown rival General Motors and a host of electric vehicle start-ups to become the best performing stock among automakers in 2021. Investors have rewarded the new direction under auto veteran Jim Farley, who...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy