I have lived in Texarkana, Arkansas for just a little over 19 years and I had no idea about some of these little-known facts about the state. We all know that Arkansas is called the 'Natural State'. We also know about Scott Joplin coming from Texarkana, Arkansas. And we know that we have the only diamond mine in the United States at the crater of Diamonds park just outside of Murfreesboro. But here are 10 unique facts I found about the great state of Arkansas.

