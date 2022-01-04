ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jordin Sparks Releases Song ‘Breath of Life’ for an Important Cause

By Jill O'Rourke
talentrecap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Idol Season 6 winner Jordin Sparks has a new song out called “Breath of Life.” The collaboration with Bernie Williams raises awareness for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Williams’ late father suffered from the condition, and Sparks was happy to join the song’s cause. Jordin Sparks...

talentrecap.com

Comments / 0

Related
medialoper.com

Certain Songs #2253: Sly & The Family Stone – “Life”

One thing that Sly Stone was never afraid to do was to steal from himself and be totally meta about doing so. And so “Dance to the Music” the song was followed up with Dance to The Music the album in early 1968, which featured a proto-version of “Higher” and an extended 12-minute version of “Dance to The Music.”
THEATER & DANCE
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
bravewords.com

AVATAR Release New Song "Cruel and Unusual"

The heavy metal 'n' roll dark madcap visionaries collectively known as Avatar - vocalist Johannes Eckerström (vocals), guitarists Jonas Jarlsby and Tim Öhrström, bassist Henrik Sandelin, and drummer John Alfredsson - have shared another new song. Today, the band has released "Cruel and Unusual". Listen here. "It...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Walker Hayes releases ‘Drinking Songs’

Walker Hayes continues to deliver new music with “Drinking Songs” via Monument Records. The song is the latest single from his forthcoming, highly-anticipated Country Stuff The Album, due January 21st. Joining prior releases including his current single “AA,” “U Gurl” and his first No. 1 song “Fancy Like,”...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Williams
Person
Jordin Sparks
MetalSucks

Dark Funeral Release New Song “Let the Devil In”

Oday Swedish black metal pioneers Dark Funeral present the first single and video “Let the Devil In,” taken off their upcoming full-length album We Are the Apocalypse, which will be released on March 18, 2022 via Century Media Records. The unforgiving darkness of this brand-new track perfectly fits...
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

Omarion Responds to Omicron Comparison in Hilarious New PSA

Former The Masked Singer star Omarion took a funny approach to the internet’s recent confusion over his name. Some on social media have been making jokes comparing the singer to the Covid-19 Omicron variant. The B2K singer responded to the comparison in a series of three TikTok videos. Omarion...
CELEBRITIES
94.5 KATS

Neil Young Releases ‘Lost’ Album ‘Summer Songs’

Neil Young released a “lost” but “not forgotten” album titled Summer Songs, containing eight tracks recorded in 1987. He made the collection of solo tracks available to subscribers of his Neil Young Archives project, while confirming that it will appear on general sale in the coming months.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#American Idol Season 6#New Song Williams#Yankees#Ipf
Soap Opera Digest

Real-Life Duo Splits

Chad Duell (Michael, GH) and Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R), who tied the knot on October 23, have quietly called it quits. The duo got engaged earlier this year on Valentine’s Day, then had a star-studded, “Till Death”-themed wedding that was attended by a host of their co-stars. They dated for five years prior to marrying.
RELATIONSHIPS
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

‘Sister Wives’ Preview: Christine Admits To Kody & The Wives She’s ‘Exhausted’ After Ysabel’s Surgery

Christine gives an update about Ysabel after her back surgery when Kody and the wives come to visit in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Sister Wives’ preview. “They’ve been gone for 6 weeks. I was very disappointed I wasn’t able to go, but now that it’s done, we’ll see how she’s feeling about it all now,” Kody Brown says about Christine and daughter Ysabel Brown in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the December 19 episode of Sister Wives.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Shekinah Anderson Praises Kandi Burruss + Says TI is One Reason Why She Hates Men

Scandalous accusations ended Shekinah Anderson and Tiny Harris’ friendship. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Shekinah Anderson had a nasty fallout with Tiny Harris. The two women were close friends for years. Many people watched their friendship play out on television. Shekinah used to appear on “TI & Tiny: The Family Hustle.” However, she was eventually kicked off the show. It was alleged that TI didn’t want her to be on the show anymore. So it’s been rumored for years that Shekinah didn’t have the best relationship with the rapper although she was close to Tiny. However, Shekinah and Tiny would crumble after Shekinah tried to speak out amid the serious accusations made against Tiny and TI.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy