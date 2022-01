Seventeen hospitals in Greater Manchester have been forced to pause non-urgent surgeries amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the region. Hospitals - including Manchester Royal Infirmary, Salford Royal and North Manchester General - have been affected.The Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership called the move a “temporary measure” that would not affect cancer and urgent care treatment including cardiac surgery, vascular surgery and transplantation. Some 15 per cent of staff in the Greater Manchester region are off sick with the virus or isolating, while one in five people in some hospitals have Covid-19. Fiona Noden, lead for elective...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO