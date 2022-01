Santa came a couple days early for Dick Purucker this year. The previous week had been all coal for the Hyde Park resident and his wife, former Kansas City Councilwoman Jan Marcason. They woke up Dec. 15 to find their car had been stolen. And not just some old clunker. Purucker had recently returned from Wisconsin, where he’d bought his 103-year-old mother Mary Ellen Purucker’s diamond blue 1962 Ford Thunderbird convertible back from the gentleman she’d sold it to 35 years ago. Two weeks after he surprised her with it over Thanksgiving, thieves snuck into Purucker’s garage and took the T-bird away.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO