The Kites on Ice Festival is coming back to Buffalo Lake in Buffalo on February 12th. Hosted by The Buffalo Chamber of Commerce, this will be the 4th Annual event, and takes place literally on the frozen lake right in town. Experienced show kite flyers from Minnesota and all across the Midwest will show off their skills with kites of all colors, shapes, and sizes.

BUFFALO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO