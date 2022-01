Ex-Formula 1 commentator Alexey Popov has criticised the “scary” reaction of the sport’s fans during the 2021 season and claimed he is currently “disappointed” with those watching.Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton produced one of the all-time great title battles as the Dutchman dramatically claimed the championship on the final lap of the last race of the season.But journalist Popov, often referred to as Russia’s voice of F1, does not like the way motorsport fans have conducted themselves in recent months.“I am very disappointed with the way Formula 1 fans react to news nowadays,” he said in an interview with Championat.com....

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO